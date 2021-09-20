Celebrity News
EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: ‘A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set’

Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson's "Friday" co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.

The passing of Friday and House Party actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has sent ripples through the entertainment world, including among those who worked alongside the standup comedian. Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson’s Friday co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.

Long, who played the role of Debbie in the 1995 classic starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, learned of the shocking news just moments before we spoke with her. While she shared in the sadness many have expressed who knew Johnson, she was clear in centering his work and his legacy first and foremost.

“A.J. was a joy on set to work with and one thing about him when you saw him, you knew that a joke was coming,” Long said with a slight chuckle. “Along with Friday, A.J. has left behind a beautiful body of work that will live on forever.”

Anthony “A.J. Johnson was 55 at the time of his passing. He will be sorely missed by many.

Close