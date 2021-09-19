Spirit.Ed: Sovereign Brands Rolls Out The Culture’s Cocktails Featuring Some Of Hip-Hop’s Brightest Stars

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

As the summer months are slowly appearing in our rearview, cocktails and spirits will shift to smokier and warming flavor profiles. However, the season’s last hurrah wouldn’t be complete with a series of cocktail ideas that from some of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars which will undoubtedly assist in closing summer out with a bang.

Sovereign Brands, founded in 1999 by Brett Berish, has one of the most impressive lineups in the world of fine adult beverages. The company recently rolled out “The Culture’s Cocktails,” featuring cocktail recipes from Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Flipp Dinero, and Pretty Vee.

The main strength of the Sovereign Brands portfolio is the versatility with gin, rum, cognac, and bubbles all present and accounted for. While every offering from Sovereign can be enjoyed on its own, the joys of mixology are what we’re all about here at SPIRIT.ED and we’re thankful that the company has shared these exceptional recipes for us to try out and share with our readers. But first, let’s talk about first impressions with the offerings themselves.

The Luc Belaire Luxe Rose is an exceptional sparkling French wine that uses a combination of Syrah, Grenache, and Cinsault grapes and could be a fine daily sipper for even the most inexperienced of bubbly drinkers.

While haven’t tried the Bumbu XO version, the OG is good, old-fashioned rum from Barbados with additional spices and plays well in cocktails and on the rocks. In comparison to other spiced rums on the market, it stands out.

As some might know, we’re huge fans of gin here at SPIRIT.ED and McQueen and the Violet Fog is something of a rarity in that space. Firstly, it hails from Jundiaí, Brazil, which isn’t exactly thought of as a spot for gin but you shouldn’t let that deter you. This is one of the best sipping gins we’ve ever tried, it makes a great Last Word due to its complex flavors and aromas, and honestly, it might work best with some tonic water over ice.

Among The Culture’s Cocktails offering, we also didn’t get to sample the Villon cognac liqueur, but we hope that changes soon. Now, on to the cocktail recipes!

Brooklyn’s master of melody Flipp Dinero AKA Sir Flippy clocks in with his drink, Sir F*cked Up.

Sir F*cked Up Ice 2 oz Bumbu XO 2 oz Bumbu OG .5 oz Cranberry juiceCr .5 oz Grapefruit juice .5 oz Lemonade Mix and serve (SPIRIT.ED suggests using a tall glass like a Collins)

Pretty Vee might be best known for being one of the funniest ladies on social media, but she’s also a true beauty who knows how to mix it up. Check out her Booty Squeeze cocktail, named after her 2020 single.

Booty Squeeze 1 oz Belaire Luxe Rose .5 oz Lemonade .5 oz Orange Juice .5 oz Peach Juice Fresh Strawberry Mint Leaf 1 oz Bumbu OG Garnish with Lime + Orange Peels (SPIRIT.ED suggests serving this in a flute glass)

We all know that Pittsburgh’s Wiz Khalifa is a fan of the, ahem, greenery, but he’s been getting his gin wings too by way of his tasty Crown Jewel cocktail.

Crown Jewel .5 oz grapefruit juice 2 oz McQueen and the Violet Fog 2 oz tonic water 2 oz soda water Shake and pour over ice Garnish with grapefruit peel/slice (SPIRIT.ED suggests using a tall glass like a Collins)

The Boss of all Bosses, Rick Ross, keeps it classy and simple with his Villonaire creation. While the ratio is left up to you, we believe this drink will work best in a rocks glass with plenty of good ice inside.

Pour Villon over ice (SPIRIT.ED suggests 2 oz at least) Add a splash of Bumbu Crème Serve

Like his stoner brother Wiz, Curren$y is better known for his love of the leaf but he’s spoken about his love of sipping fine cocktails over the course of his dozens upon dozens of songs detailing his laidback but luxury-laden life. His flip of the summer drink fave in the Mojito will certainly quench the thirst after a long session if you get our meaning.

Villon Mojito 5 Mint Leaves 2 oz Villon 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice .5 oz Simple Syrup .5 oz Real Coconut Muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, coconut, a handful of ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime slices and more mint. (SPIRIT.ED suggests a large glass, like a goblet)

Enjoy!!

Photo: Sovereign Brands

