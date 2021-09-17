Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New RHOA Cast Is Revealed + Kym Whitley Talks Marlon Wayans

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Casting for next season of the hit Bravo series The Real Housewives Of Atlanta has caused major talk amongst reality TV fans that are dying to know which ladies will and won’t be receiving a fresh peach.

“Gary’s Tea” comes through with the exclusive as per usual, including info on one fan-favorite who definitely isn’t expected to return.

Gary recently got updates on the new cast of RHOA, and word is spreading that Porsha Williams is not returning! Also in the report for today includes Bow Wow speaking out about Diddy dating his ex, Joie Chavis, and Kym Whitley giving Marlon Wayans his props for reasons…well, just listen below to be as shocked as we were!

Check out the latest in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

