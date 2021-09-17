Arts & Entertainment
Telfar Unveils New Duffle Bag And Discusses The Launch Of Telfar.TV During NYFW Press Conference

Telfar Clemens held a press conference to announce the launch of Telfar.TV and a new duffle bag.

Telfar Clemens chose an unorthodox way to present at NYFW 2021.  Instead of the usual runway fashion show, the popular designer held a press conference, along with a panel of 12 people, to announce the launch of Telfar.TV.  Simultaneously, the press conference was broadcasted on Instagram live so that fans could be a part of the special event. 

Telfar - Presentation - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Telfar.TV is a 24-hour, live-linear broadcast channel that introduces another way for the brand to connect with its fans.  While currently there isn’t any content on the channel, fans were encouraged to contribute to the channel by submitting videos of them sporting their Telfar gear which may result in one of the submissions being chosen for a free handbag.  

Just when fans thought the press conference was only talk and no new fashion, Telfar interrupted the informative moment to drop his latest creation – a sleek, modern duffle featuring the Telfar logo on both sides of the bag.  Of course fans went crazy in the comments.  While some were praising the look of the bag, others were hoping they could finally get their hands on a coveted Telfar bag ( because more than a few of us are all too familiar with the struggle when it comes to scoring one of these highly-sought after bags).  

Telfar - Presentation - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The bag comes in sizes small, medium, and large…but there’s a catch.  It will only be available through Telfar.TV.  A shoppable QR code will appear on Telfar.TV, and if you catch the code…you’ve got yourself a Telfar duffle bag.

Happy scanning folks!    

