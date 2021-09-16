REPORT: ‘Jeopardy!’ Will Have Only Two Guest Hosts For The Time Being

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After the disaster that has become the experiment of now-disgraced executive producer Mike Richards as the main host, one of the most iconic game shows is trying a different approach before replacing the replacement.

The studio behind ‘Jeopardy!’ has reportedly decided on having two famous figures with ties to the show fill in for the rest of 2021 as opposed to the wheel of fill-ins.

According to TMZ, Sony and the showrunners are not going back to different celebrity hosts every so often like right after the death of Alex Trebek.

They have instead decided on two hosts to handle syndication duties for at least the first half of the season.

No, it’s not fan favorites Buzzy Cohen, LeVar Burton or Aaron Rodgers. It’s the two that have made favorite-able impressions with viewers.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Mayim Bialik is best known for her role on “Big Bang Theory,” although she was first introduced to most audiences in the 90s on the show “Blossom.” She has a doctorate in neuroscience. Ken Jennings holds the longest winning streak on “Jeopardy!”. He wrote a book about his success on the show and is also a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!”

This is a change from when Richards said that the show would once again have a slew of guest hosts to fill-in like last season. However, that was before he was fired from his EP gig, so that plan appears to have been nixed.

Bialik was initially announced as the host of the ‘Jeopardy!’ spinoffs and primetime specials.

‘Jeopardy!’ is still looking for a (newer) permanent host to replace the late and beloved Trebek, who passed away last year at the age of 80 after a lengthy “battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.”

Richards was announced as the new host of the show on Aug. 11, on the same day as Bialik’s appointment to the specials and spinoffs.

After taping only five episodes in one day (all of which are airing now in syndication), along with scandals involving mistreatment towards staffers on ‘The Price is Right’ from when he was the EP and a podcast where he insulted everyone from women to those of different religions and disabilities, Richards stepped down as host on Aug. 20.

When it became apparent that Richards was become more than a distraction, he was fired by Sony from his EP gigs with ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on Aug. 31.

As for who the front-runner reportedly is for the ‘Jeopardy’ gig, that would be Bialik.

No word right now on whether there would be another person to join Bialik and Jennings to fill-in as host and what the plans would be for the permanent host for next season.

