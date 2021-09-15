Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Scarface Recovering After Receiving Kidney Transplant

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 3

Source: Pandora / Pandora

After enduring the worst of COVID last March, Scarface was placed on dialysis and suffered from kidney failure.

On his Instagram page, Rap-A-Lot founder J Prince shared a positive update regarding Face’s surgery and the road to recovery. The Houston legend and Geto Boys rapper made an open plea for a kidney donor to help prolong his life and eventually, his son Chris Jordan answered the call. After undergoing surgery on Tuesday (September 14), Face and Chris are both resting comfortably.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” Prince wrote. “I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

RELATED: Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney

In July, Scarface revealed during an interview that he finally got the news he was looking for in the search for a match.

“A couple of days ago .. well Friday they called me and said I was a match with my son,” Scarface said over a Zoom call promoting he and Willie D’s brand new podcast, Geto Boys Reloaded. “So it’s any day now.”

“I just told him when everything was going down, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to go through that. If I’m a match, I’ma do it,’” Chris Jordan said in the same interview.

When asked if he would have transplanted a kidney to Scarface, Willie D joked he didn’t like his Geto Boys brother to such a degree.

“He got plenty of people who do like him more than I like him,” Willie said. “He had people lined up around the corner, hitting me up saying, ‘Tell Scarface I got a kidney for him!’ It’s beautiful. It’s a testament to his contribution because people wanted to support him. They were coming out of the woodwork.”

Scarface interjected, “Willie try to play that tough-guy role, but guess who’s the first person to come and visit? Willie D! Super tough guy. So I had the COVID hella bad and you had to walk in my room with a spacesuit on. Guess who came in my room with a spacesuit on?”

RELATED: Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On One Condition

Scarface Recovering After Receiving Kidney Transplant  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Latest

Scarface Recovering After Receiving Kidney Transplant

 2 hours ago
09.15.21

SZA Gives Ashanti Her Flowers At The VMAS “You’ve Been Perfect My Entire Life”

 4 hours ago
09.15.21

Fat Joe Apologizes To Lil’ Mo & Vita For Calling Them ‘Dusty B*tches’ At Verzuz

 5 hours ago
09.15.21
Premiere Of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - Arrivals

LeBron And Savannah James Gush Over Each Other In 8-Year-Wedding Anniversary Celebration Post

 22 hours ago
09.15.21

Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair

 1 day ago
09.15.21

Nicki Minaj Shares Horrific Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theory About Becoming ‘Impotent’ With ‘Swollen Testicles’

 2 days ago
09.14.21
9 items

9 Men Who Represent Why ‘National Bald Is Beautiful Day’ Was Created

 2 days ago
09.14.21

#FindTanyaFear: British Actress Gone Missing

 2 days ago
09.14.21
14 items

14 Pictures of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for their September 14th Anniversary

 2 days ago
09.14.21

Maxie James Was Forced To Model And Ended Up In Major Campaigns

 2 days ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close