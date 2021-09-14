Arts & Entertainment
Watch: First Look At Janet Jackson’s Upcoming Lifetime and A&E Documentary ‘Janet’

A one-minute teaser trailer appeared for Janet Jackson’s new documentary Janet on her personal YouTube channel.

The special documentary presented by Lifetime and A&E follows Janet’s career over the years. In the trailer, there is a montage of behind the scenes clips from her performing as a child to her transition into adulthood.

“This is my story told by me,” Jackson says in the teaser. “Not through someone else’s eyes.”

The four-hour documentary will debut on two separate nights. It follows Jackson’s personal life and her expansive 40+ year career including never-before-seen home videos and archival footage. The premiere comes ahead of the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which was released in 1982.

The self-titled documentary will include commentary from family, friends and industry peers like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Tito Jackson, Paula Abdul, and others.

According to Deadline, Jackson will discuss her controversial Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her beloved brother Michael and becoming a mother.

Janet will debut in January 2022. Stay tuned for more details to come. Watch the short teaser trailer below.

