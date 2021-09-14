R.I.P. Comedian and ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald Has Passed Away at Age 61

Actor, writer and comedian Norm Macdonald, who is known for having a deadpan style in his stand-up act, has died after a secret battle with cancer.
He is best known for his five-year stint on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ from 1993 to ’98. Four of those seasons was where Macdonald was the ‘Weekend Update’ anchor, a role he took over a year after he joined the iconic sketch comedy show.
Macdonald would soon become a favorite with ‘SNL’ fans through his “dry delivery and heavy-swinging punchlines.”
Despite the popularity, Macdonald was abruptly removed as ‘Update’ anchor midway through the 1997-98 season and was immediately replaced by Colin Quinn. He would ultimately leave the show before the season was over.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
While NBC execs maintained the move was made to salvage sinking ratings, Macdonald said he believed he was removed because of his often repeated jokes made at the expense of O.J. Simpson. Simpson had been acquitted of murder in 1995 following a high-profile court case.
He would return to ‘SNL’ as host early in the 1999-2000 season.
After his stint on ‘SNL,’ Macdonald would star in his ABC sitcom called ‘The Norm Show’ from 1999 to 2001 and had another sitcom on Fox called ‘A Minute with Stan Hooper,’ which only was on for six episodes in 2003.
He joined ABC’s ill-fated ‘Roseanne’ revival in 2018 for a role as a consultant producer in what ended up being that version’s only season. He was a writer during the 1992-92 season of the original ‘Roseanne’ before leaving to join ‘SNL.’
He also voiced the role of Lucky the Dog in Eddie Murphy’s ‘Dr. Doolittle’ franchise between 1998 and 2006. Other films with Macdonald include ‘Billy Madison,’ ‘The Animal’ and his starring vehicle ‘Dirty Work.’
Macdonald would soon have a set of shows on Netflix called ‘Norm Macdonald Has a Show’ and ‘Norm Macdonald Live.’
He was only 61 at the time of his passing.
Here is an ‘SNL’ sketch that parodies the game show ‘Jeopardy!’ from 1999 featuring Macdonald.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of ABC and WENN
Second Picture Courtesy of Gabe Ginsberg and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of YouTube and NBC
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy1 of 20
2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood2 of 20
3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show3 of 20
4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles4 of 20
5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session5 of 20
6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now"6 of 20
7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book7 of 20
8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner8 of 20
9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight9 of 20
10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes10 of 20
11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife11 of 20
12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family12 of 20
13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion13 of 20
14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating14 of 20
15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant15 of 20
16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock16 of 20
17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams17 of 20
18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore18 of 20
19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show19 of 20
20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew"20 of 20
R.I.P. Comedian and ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald Has Passed Away at Age 61 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com