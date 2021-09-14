A MTV VMAs Interviewer Admitted She Didn’t like Lil Nas X’s Outfit To His Face

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After Lil Nas X’s pregnancy shoot for the cover of People Magazine last week, it only stood to reason he would take his performance art to another level for yesterday’s VMAs, and the “Montero” singer did not disappoint. Reporter Jamila Mustafa made a hard-to-read comment about the rapper’s getup, and some viewers think she tried to shade Lil Nas X while others think it was blown out of proportion, but you be the judge.

During the Awards Pre-Show, Lil Nas X showed off his purple Atelier Versace attire to Mustafa and asked what she thought. Instead of giving a straightforward yay or nay, however, she offered up this equivocal response: “Listen, I’m not gonna say I’m hating on the fit, but let’s move on.” Whether she shaded him or not was unclear, but the duo had a laugh and kept on going. The internet, however, was not about to let the comment slide.

“OH MY GOD WHY WOULD SHE SAY THAT,” wrote Twitter user @blairsmami. Another person answered her question and posted, “That fit was trash it ain’t got nun too do with him that fit was terrible .”

Others didn’t see it as anything serious but Mustafa roasting Lil Nas X with love, actually saying she liked the attire. “Y’all misinterpreted it,” said @KingJonesINC, “.… she was saying like “I’m not gna [sic] say I’m hating on the fit (but I’m hating on it) in other words I like it …” Fellow Twitterer @thefakepresremo agreed: “Some people don’t speak “black” I guess. I knew what she meant from the door.”

Regardless of anyone else’s confusion, Lil Nas X certainly had a pair of great wins at the VMAs and took home the Video of the Year trophy for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” as well as the award for Best Direction. “First, I wanna say thank you to the gay agenda,” he screamed as he raised his award in the air. “Let’s go gay agenda!” The 22-year-old rapper is set to drop his debut album, Montero, this Friday, September 17.

A MTV VMAs Interviewer Admitted She Didn’t like Lil Nas X’s Outfit To His Face was originally published on cassiuslife.com

