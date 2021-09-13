Be Like Water With Sprayground’s New Bruce Lee-Inspired Special Edition Apparel & Backpack Collection

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sprayground is back with another bold collaboration, this time with the iconic movie star and martial artist Bruce Lee.

Monday (Sept.13), the streetwear brand revealed its new partnership with the Bruce Lee introducing an array of apparel items and a limited-edition backpack that draws inspiration from classic outfits and scenes Lee appeared in during his time. Unlike its previous collaborations that only feature spins on its iconic backpack, this time, we get an apparel collection that includes a souvenir zip-up jacket that features iconic Bruce Lee scenes, two hoodies, and a range of T-shirts as pictured above.

Of course, there is a limited back-pack that fans of Sprayground can add to their collections that feature Lee surrounded by a water dragon while incorporating some of the functionality that Sprayground bags have become loved for.

This latest collection adds to Sprayground’s growing list of fun collaborations based on popular pop culture moments like Star Wars, How High, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Space Jam, to name a few.

The Bruce lee collection is available right now on Sprayground’s website, so you better move fast before it’s completely sold out.

You can check out the entire collection in the detailed photos below.

Sprayground's "Bruce Lee" Collection [Detailed Photos] 20 photos Launch gallery Sprayground's "Bruce Lee" Collection [Detailed Photos] 1. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 1 of 20 2. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 2 of 20 3. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 3 of 20 4. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 4 of 20 5. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 5 of 20 6. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 6 of 20 7. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 7 of 20 8. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 8 of 20 9. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 9 of 20 10. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 10 of 20 11. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 11 of 20 12. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 12 of 20 13. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 13 of 20 14. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 14 of 20 15. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 15 of 20 16. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 16 of 20 17. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 17 of 20 18. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 18 of 20 19. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 19 of 20 20. Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection Source:Sprayground 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Sprayground’s “Bruce Lee” Collection [Detailed Photos] Sprayground's "Bruce Lee" Collection [Detailed Photos]

Photos: Sprayground / Bruce Lee Collection

Be Like Water With Sprayground’s New Bruce Lee-Inspired Special Edition Apparel & Backpack Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com