Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Be Like Water With Sprayground’s New Bruce Lee-Inspired Special Edition Apparel & Backpack Collection

The Bruce lee collection is available right now on Sprayground's website, so you better move fast before it's completely sold out. 

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection

Source: Sprayground / Bruce Lee Collection

Sprayground is back with another bold collaboration, this time with the iconic movie star and martial artist Bruce Lee. 

Monday (Sept.13), the streetwear brand revealed its new partnership with the Bruce Lee introducing an array of apparel items and a limited-edition backpack that draws inspiration from classic outfits and scenes Lee appeared in during his time. Unlike its previous collaborations that only feature spins on its iconic backpack, this time, we get an apparel collection that includes a souvenir zip-up jacket that features iconic Bruce Lee scenes, two hoodies, and a range of T-shirts as pictured above.

Of course, there is a limited back-pack that fans of Sprayground can add to their collections that feature Lee surrounded by a water dragon while incorporating some of the functionality that Sprayground bags have become loved for.

Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection

Source: Sprayground / Bruce Lee Collection

This latest collection adds to Sprayground’s growing list of fun collaborations based on popular pop culture moments like Star Wars, How High, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Space Jam, to name a few.

Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection

Source: Sprayground / Bruce Lee Collection

The Bruce lee collection is available right now on Sprayground’s website, so you better move fast before it’s completely sold out.

You can check out the entire collection in the detailed photos below.

Bruce Lee Sprayground Collection

Sprayground's "Bruce Lee" Collection [Detailed Photos]

20 photos Launch gallery

Sprayground's "Bruce Lee" Collection [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Sprayground’s “Bruce Lee” Collection [Detailed Photos]

Sprayground's "Bruce Lee" Collection [Detailed Photos]

Photos: Sprayground / Bruce Lee Collection

Be Like Water With Sprayground’s New Bruce Lee-Inspired Special Edition Apparel & Backpack Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest

Nicki Minaj Shares Horrific Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theory About Becoming ‘Impotent’ With ‘Swollen Testicles’

 16 hours ago
09.14.21
9 items

9 Men Who Represent Why ‘National Bald Is Beautiful Day’ Was Created

 19 hours ago
09.14.21

#FindTanyaFear: British Actress Gone Missing

 19 hours ago
09.14.21
14 items

14 Pictures of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for their September 14th Anniversary

 19 hours ago
09.14.21

Maxie James Was Forced To Model And Ended Up In Major Campaigns

 20 hours ago
09.14.21
14 items

It’s Been 25 Years Since Tupac Shakur Died- Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon

 21 hours ago
09.14.21

Instagram Partners With The Met Gala To Provide BTS Access To The Memorable Event

 22 hours ago
09.13.21

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max Will Be The First To Have 1TB of Storage : Report

 22 hours ago
09.13.21

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In London

 23 hours ago
09.13.21

Roland Martin Calls Out Chris Christie For Enabling Donald Trump

 23 hours ago
09.13.21
Photos
Close