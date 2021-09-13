Celebrity News
#FindTanyaFear: British Actress Gone Missing

"aTypical Wednesday" Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Actress Tanyaradzwa “Tanya “Fear, known for her role in the British series Doctor Who and has also appeared in TV’s Spotless, Endeavour, DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders, and the movie Kick-Ass 2 and recently working on her stand-up comedy career.

The details of when Tanya Fear was last seen can be found on the Twitter page  @FindTanyaFear. This page is apparently run by her family. They describe the day she was reported missing, saying, the actress left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her phone or purse and was last seen by friends Thursday, September 9th at 10:00 pm (PDT).

“I am devastated about this situation, and appeal to anyone with information to please come forward and bring our daughter home safely,” her mother said.

It has been confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department, that a missing person report was filed for her as of Thursday, 9 September.

According to ABC News, Fear’s manager Alex Cole said she was fine when he saw her a week ago. He said, “Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning.” He continues, “we’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

There has been an update made as of September 12th, Tanya was last seen at Trader Joe’s. The family has asked that you contact @FindTanyaFear or (213)-927-2971.

#FindTanyaFear: British Actress Gone Missing

