Roland Martin Calls Out Chris Christie For Enabling Donald Trump

Martin challenged Christie for his previous support of the former president's lies about the 2020 election during ABC's "This Week" this past Sunday.

Roland Martin

There’s an effort by former supporters of Donald Trump, like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R), who are attempting to downplay any connections with him and the current state of the Republican Party. But other members of the press aren’t having it, such as journalist and broadcaster Roland Martin.

During a segment on domestic terrorism on ABC’s This Week on Sunday (September 12th), host George Stephanopoulos brought up recent remarks made by Christie in a speech last Thursday suggesting that the party needs to walk away from the position of claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. “You’re now seeing more and more Republicans saying they’re buying into the conspiracy theories,” Stephanopoulos contended, which brought some denial from Christie. “You say what you believe,” he responded. “That’s what I try to do here every week I’m on and I said what I believed on Thursday night and it’s what I’m going to continue to believe.

Martin, who was part of the panel challenged Christie: “The Republican Party, they made their choice,” he stated. “And I appreciate the speech, Governor. But the reality is this. You have to admit the role that you played in putting the person in leadership who is driving the conspiracy theories.” That made Christie bristle, and Martin continued to call him out for his support of Trump despite running against him in the 2016 GOP primaries, stating “when a person has principles, morals, and values, they do not support them, even if you lose.”

“I’ll sleep fine tonight with you judging my morals,” Christie responded bluntly. “We all get to make choices, Roland, in this democracy. I made my choice. But it does not preclude me from being critical when the person I did support does things I’m against.”

Watch the entire segment below.

Roland Martin Calls Out Chris Christie For Enabling Donald Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

