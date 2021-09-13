Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Peep The First Teaser Trailer & Images From Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Show ‘Colin In Black and White’

Colin In Black and White begins streaming exclusively on Netflix beginning October 29, 2021, with six 30-minute episodes directed by DuVernay, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon. 

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Netlfix Releases Teaser & First Look Photos From 'Colin In Black and White'

Source: Netflix / Colin In Black and White

Colin Kaepernick still isn’t on an NFL football field, and that’s a damn shame, but he will still find his way onto televisions around the globe thanks to his new Netflix series, Colin In Black and White. 

 

Netlfix Releases Teaser & First Look Photos From 'Colin In Black and White'

Source: Netflix / Colin In Black and White

Monday (Sept.13), the streaming giant gave us our first look at the show with the release of a teaser narrated that features Kaepernick and his powerful fro narrating as his younger self played by Jaden Michael (The Get Down, Vampires vs. The Bronx) as he navigates life as a Black teen adopted and raised by white parents leading to him becoming the cultural icon he is known to be today for willing to sacrifice his NFL career to stand against police brutality and systematic racism.

Netlfix Releases Teaser & First Look Photos From 'Colin In Black and White'

Source: Netflix / Colin In Black and White

The show, which was co-created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay (When They See Us), is described as a coming-of-age story and stars Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Colin’s parentsRick and Teresa. Colin Kaepernick himself also appears in the show as the present-day narrator of his own story, “guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments.”

Netlfix Releases Teaser & First Look Photos From 'Colin In Black and White'

Source: Netflix / Colin In Black and White

Colin In Black and White begins streaming exclusively on Netflix beginning October 29, 2021, with six 30-minute episodes directed by DuVernay, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon.

Colin In Black And White

Source: Netflix / Colin In Black and White

Step into the teaser trailer below.

Photos: Netflix / Colin In Black and White

Peep The First Teaser Trailer & Images From Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Show ‘Colin In Black and White’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Instagram Partners With The Met Gala To Provide BTS Access To The Memorable Event

 9 hours ago
09.13.21

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max Will Be The First To Have 1TB of Storage : Report

 9 hours ago
09.13.21

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In London

 9 hours ago
09.13.21

Roland Martin Calls Out Chris Christie For Enabling Donald Trump

 10 hours ago
09.13.21

Get The Hair And Fashion Details On Doja Cat’s VMA Looks

 11 hours ago
09.13.21

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Almost Fight At VMAs [WATCH]

 12 hours ago
09.13.21

Congrats! Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Sam Asghari

 12 hours ago
09.13.21

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

 22 hours ago
09.13.21

Swizz Beatz Says Kanye West Wanted VERZUZ Smoke With Drake, Addresses Diss

 1 day ago
09.13.21

Deandra Kanu Shares Her ‘Bachelor’ Experience & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

 2 days ago
09.13.21
Photos
Close