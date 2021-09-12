News
Keshia Knight Pulliam, Terrence Jenkins Team Up To Empower HBCU Students

"HBCUs are major pillars in the Black community that reflect the very essence of Black excellence,” said Jenkins.

HBCU alums Keshia Knight Pulliam and Terrence Jenkins have spearheaded efforts centered on educating and empowering students at historically Black colleges and universities. The actress and media maven are teaming up for the creation of a new program designed to encourage HBCU students to use entrepreneurship and leadership as avenues for change.

Pulliam and Jenkins have joined forces with the candy brand Now and Later to launch a program dubbed C.H.E.W: Champion, Hustle, Empower and Win. The initiative was created to celebrate the generational impact and influence of historically Black colleges and universities and illustrate how they’ve been instrumental in shaping transformative leaders. As part of the effort, Now and Later will collaboratively work with Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications and Clark Atlanta University’s Mass Media Arts department to host virtual seminars featuring HBCU alums who have evolved into movers and shakers in their respective industries.

Howard University’s seminar will be led by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alumni Terrence J and Clark Atlanta University’s will be led by Pulliam who is a Spelman College grad. Each school will receive $10,000 for the creation of student scholarships. “I look forward to partnering with Now and Later on this program and sharing my personal and professional experience with the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session students,” Pulliam said in a statement. “This next generation of HBCU leaders are resilient, and I am honored to provide any helpful nuggets to help fuel their entrepreneurial passions.” Jenkins spoke about the significance of historically Black educational institutions, adding “HBCUs are major pillars in the Black community that reflect the very essence of Black excellence.”

News about the program comes months after Jenkins partnered with the Black-owned banking platform First Boulevard for an initiative designed to equip students at historically Black colleges and universities with the knowledge and resources needed for financial success.

Terrence J Teams Up With Black-Owned Bank For HBCU Financial Literacy Initiative

Keshia Knight Pulliam And Arian Simone Launch Venture Capital Fund For Black Women Entrepreneurs

