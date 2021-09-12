Style & Fashion
Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Street Style - September 2021 New York Fashion Week

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again.

Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit.

Westbrook has been known to shock fans with his tunnel fits or outlandish shirts we’ve seen him rocking in the club, but this go-’round, a lot of people are perplexed because a recent Instagram photo shows him wearing a skirt. The gallery of three pictures have Westbrook donning a cream Thom Browne cardigan with its signature 4 bars on the arms and red, white and blue stripes atop a long pleated white skirt. He finished the fit with a high-top pair of combat boots and two understated diamond chains. Oh, and did we mention the blue hair?

As we mentioned before, Westbrook’s never one to shy away from rocking something new, but apparently, he’s worn a kilt before. Back during the 2016-17 NBA season opener as the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Sixers, Westbrook wore a plaid kilt.

There’s nothing wrong with Westbrook breaking gender norms and rocking a skirt to the Thom Browne Spring 2022 Collection show, so while Twitter did show support, a few users were completely confused by the outfit choice.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2021

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

