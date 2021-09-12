News
HomeNews

Orchard Apologizes For Calling Cops On Black Family Accused Of Stealing 6 Apples

Spoiler alert: Rev. Manikka Bowman, her husband, Jeff Myers, and their two young children were racially profiled and actually didn't steal anything.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Apple Orchard In Milton

People picking apples at an apple orchard in Milton, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 20, 2020. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty

An apple orchard in suburban Boston is offering a suspected hollow apology for a highly probable case of racial profiling during a holiday outing that a Black family said was meant to end the summer on a positive note.

Connors Farm, which is located in Danvers, Massachusetts, said it was sorry and vowed to make at least one of the three concessions that married couple Rev. Manikka Bowman, her husband, Jeff Myers, demanded in a blog post published earlier this week bringing attention to their racist ordeal about 21 miles north of Boston.

But according to one report, the concession was probably made begrudgingly, if a deleted Facebook comment was any indication.

Let’s start from the beginning.

Bowman, Mays and their two children — an 18-month old infant and a 7-year-old — went to Connors Farm from their home in Cambridge this past Monday to celebrate Labor Day as a family while picking fresh fruit and taking part in the orchard’s other activities.

They were able to accomplish the first half of their goal before a security guard stopped them and accused them of having more apples than the amount they paid for in advance.

Bowman and Mays wrote in their blog post published Wednesday that they were aware they had more apples than they paid for — six to be exact — because “our little ones, in their apple-picking excitement, had picked up a few more apples than fit in the bag,” they explained.

They wrote that she assumed theirs wasn’t the first family that had happened to and told the security guard she intended to pay for them at the farm store, where they also intended to buy some apple cider donuts and possibly other goods sold there.

Again, this is a couple with two young children, including a baby in a stroller, that paid “more than $100 on all-day admission, fruit picking as well as food and drinks” and contributed to a scholarship fund associated with Connors Farm.

Reverend Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers, Black couple racially profiled at Connors Farm apple orchard in Danvers, Massachusetts

Reverend Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers | Source: Reverend Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers

But none of that mattered to the security guard, who accused them of having “concealed” fruit and proceeded to search Bowman’s purse.

“As it became apparent that the security guards, along with a third employee who was located in the farm building, were accusing our family of stealing, our outrage at the false accusation and the embarrassment and confusion it was causing us grew stronger,” the blog post said.

When Bowman and Mays demanded the contact information for the farm’s owner, a person who identified himself as the orchard manager refused and instead called the police.

The couple said the police response was to further criminalize them and he accused them of “playing the race card.”

The couple said they were filled with confusion.

“Why was this happening? We looked at each other, wondering. What made them suspect us of stealing? Had our skin color influenced their thinking?” they wrote. “Were we presumed guilty because we are an African American family? Why hadn’t they taken a much simpler, customer-friendly route and presumed our innocence with a simple reminder on what to do with any fruit that did not fit in the bag?”

They said the incident, which traumatized their 7-year-old daughter, prompted them to issue three demands to Connors Farm: a written apology from its owners; for the money they spent at Connors Farm to be donated to a local nonprofit organization “with the specific purpose of supporting their racial equity work;” and for Connors Farm and the Danvers Police Department to have their staffs “undergo diversity, equity, and inclusion training.”

Connors Farm apparently has only fulfilled one-third of the couple’s demands with a written apology that the Associated Press reported was posted to its Facebook page, which was not immediately publicly accessible on Saturday afternoon.

Robert Connors, who owns the Farm, told local media outlet the Salem News that the incident was regrettable and that he “extended our personal apology to the family. While Connors said the orchard does its “best to train our employees to handle all customer issues with courtesy and respect,” there was no reported mention of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Salem News also reported that “someone with access to the farm’s Facebook page” posted a snide comment that suggested its apology wasn’t sincere.

“Just a friendly reminder that we reserve the right to inspect all backpacks, bags and strollers that exit our orchard,” the Facebook post on Thursday said. But the Salem News said the post had been deleted later that same day.

Bowman and Myers said the six apples they were accused of stealing might be worth $4.

“We are left wondering, was it ever about the apples?” they asked rhetorically.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Crump Suing Beverly Hills For Racial Profiling Over ‘Operation Safe Streets’ Program

Costly Gunshot Technology Targets Black Communities But Yields Few Results

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

32 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4116556" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Stephanie Denaro, an unabashed N-word user who will be forever known as "Bagel Karen." | Source: Reddit / r/PublicFreakout[/caption] UPDATED: 7:10 a.m. ET, Aug. 10, 2021 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. The latest proof of that truth came when a white woman approached her Black neighbor and demanded a flag of -- wait for it -- Tigger, the animated tiger from the Winnie The Pooh children's series, be taken down from in front of her home. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1424775641065398284?s=20 "I don't like it," Karen tells her Black neighbor in an unsolicited opinion as a baby could be heard inside the home. The neighbor, taking the bait, asks why and got the answer she wasn't looking for when Karen -- who complimented the neighbor's American flag -- criticized the home's "shrubberies" and yardwork before pointing at the Tigger flag and repeating, "I don't like this." Karen then pulls her Karen card, threatening to report the Black neighbor for possibly breaking rules before admitting she didn't actually know what rules, if any, existed that would forbid flying a harmless flag of a fictional character from a children's book in front of her own home. "I don't like this," Karen says yet again without ever actually asking the neighbor to remove it. When the Black neighbor responds that there is no homeowners' association in their neighborhood, Karen counters without proof, "No, but there's rules for the community." Karen added once more for good measure, "I don't like it." She said, "it makes the neighborhood look tacky." The Black neighbor smartly concludes, "You're allowed your opinion," leaving Karen no choice to return to the rock under which she was hiding -- but not before offering one final threat: "I'mma find out about it." Watch the unfortunate display of Karening backfire in magnificent fashion below. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1424763426111475715?s=12   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Orchard Apologizes For Calling Cops On Black Family Accused Of Stealing 6 Apples  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

 11 hours ago
09.13.21

Swizz Beatz Says Kanye West Wanted VERZUZ Smoke With Drake, Addresses Diss

 21 hours ago
09.13.21

Deandra Kanu Shares Her ‘Bachelor’ Experience & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

 1 day ago
09.13.21

Yet Another Law Has Passed in Texas, This Time Targeting Social Media

 3 days ago
09.11.21

Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Failure To Register As Sex Offender, Faces 10 Years & Life Parole

 3 days ago
09.11.21

TSA Is Increasing Fines For Not Wearing A Mask During Travel

 3 days ago
09.11.21
12 items

Wacktivist: Twitter Collectively Clowns Star-Studded ‘The Activist’ Competition Series

 3 days ago
09.11.21
5 items

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

 3 days ago
09.11.21
10 items

Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 Lineup Stars Pine Green Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1 HI Retros & More

 3 days ago
09.11.21
15 items

Ari Lennox Drops New Single “Pressure” & Twitter Celebrates The Dreamville Star

 3 days ago
09.11.21
Photos
Close