Steph And Ayesha Curry Lead Youth Empowerment Project In Oakland

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha have been strong advocates for equality in the education space and they’re furthering their efforts to empower youth from underserved communities. According to NBC News, the couple recently led an initiative centered on eradicating food insecurity and making educational enrichment opportunities accessible for children in California.
The Currys transformed a school bus into a learning hub where children from Oakland’s disadvantaged neighborhoods could work on their literacy skills, play sports and receive fresh meals. The effort was led through the couple’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation; an organization that has a mission rooted in cultivating safe spaces for children to learn and play. Aware of the socio-economic disparities surrounding education and hunger that plague communities in the Bay Area, the couple was determined to step up and provide innovative solutions to address the gaps; ultimately leading to the creation of the bus. Staying true to the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation’s mission, the vibrant vehicle featured a mobile pantry, a library, flat-screen televisions, and a basketball hoop.
The Currys say they plan on bringing the bus to different schools and community facilities. They’re aiming to use the bus to distribute 50,000 meals to families in Oakland. “We want mystique about it,” Curry said in a statement. “So it may show up anywhere, take on a life of its own and has the capabilities to host an event anywhere. Oakland has been our adopted home. There’s so much talent and promise in Oakland, but not as much opportunity. And that’s something that we have to strive to address, with this bus as just the latest rendition of doing that.”
This isn’t the first impactful philanthropic effort the couple has led in Oakland. Last year, they donated thousands of books to underfunded schools throughout the city.
