The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will soon be “the baddest bride” following her surprising news. Trina made the revelation while on a livestream with fitness guru Stormy Wellington (seen above), with the rap star exclaiming that she “had a big night last night” that resulted in a big ring on her finger.
Although she didn’t immediately say who the lucky guy is, many have assumed it’s her longtime boyfriend Raymond Taylor who also goes by the rap moniker Ray Almighty. The pair has been pretty public with the relationship, even displaying their affection for the Love & Hip Hop Miami cameras in addition to a very romantic Valentine’s Day post that Ray dedicated to Trina earlier this year in celebration of their 5th anniversary.
Trina has been pretty open for the most part when it comes to the men she’s gotten serious with over the years. As many rap fans know, the Diamond Princess emcee dated fellow rap vet Lil Wayne in the mid 2000s, followed by a three-year relationship with basketball player Kenyon Martin during his time on the Denver Nuggets. Just before dating Ray Almighty, she also was linked to French Montana back in 2013 before they called it quits in 2014 following an alleged love triangle involving Khloe Kardashian.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Major congrats to Trina on her engagement! Take a look below to see a clip from Love & Hip Hop Miami where she’s all smiles while speaking on her relationship with Ray Almighty — we’re sure the nuptials will be broadcasted on the show in the near future as well:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Steph And Ayesha Curry Lead Youth Empowerment Project In Oakland
- Issa Rae Joins Initiative Launched To Boost Black-Owned Businesses
- ‘Engines Of Opportunity’: The White House Celebrates HBCU Week
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
1. Queen Latifah - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Lil' Kim - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Missy - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Lauryn Hill - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Nicki Minaj - Greatest Female RappersSource:Bernard Smalls 5 of 10
6. Rapsody - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Foxy Brown - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Da Brat - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Rah Digga - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Remy Ma - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 10 of 10
The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement was originally published on blackamericaweb.com