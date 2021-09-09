Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

This joint might be the first reboot/sequel we've been waiting for...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

The Matrix Resurrections

Source: Warner Bros. / The Matrix Resurrections

Finally! Today (Sept. 9) Warner Bros. blesses everyone with the first full trailer to the highly anticipated The Matrix: Resurrections and it seems like the fourth flick in the series is actually a continuation/reboot to the first installment in the cult classic franchise.

Featuring a seemingly troubled Neo (Keanu Reeves) trying to figure out his place in the world, the trailer calls back to many moments that made the original The Matrix such an engaging film. From having Neo follow a rabbit tattooed woman to find the truth to meeting Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) for the first time (again) and taking a red pill to open his eyes to his reality, it seems like Neo will be learning about the Matrix and his abilities all over again.

Still, many questions remain to be answered. Why doesn’t Neo remember that he’s “The One”? Is Trinity still his soulmate even though they just met for the first time (again)? Why did they replace Laurence Fishburne with Candyman for the role of Morpheus? Is Keanu Reeves going to be rocking that John Wick look in every single role he takes on going forward? We need answers!

Check out the action-packed trailer to The Matrix: Resurrections below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out in theaters or on HBO Max when it drops on December 22nd.

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

 15 hours ago
09.10.21

Jokes On You: Bill Cosby’s Comeback Comedy Tour Not Happening… For Now

 15 hours ago
09.10.21

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

 16 hours ago
09.10.21

She’s Expecting! Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Pregnancy

 16 hours ago
09.10.21
13 items

President Joe Biden Announces New Vaccine Mandates, Gets Pushback On Twitter #VaccineMandate

 17 hours ago
09.10.21

Lizzo Shows Her Love for the Frontline Workers Through Lunch

 19 hours ago
09.10.21
12 items

Trump Boot Kisser & CA Governor Hopeful Larry Elder Almost Egged, Conservative Twitter Grasping For Outrage

 1 day ago
09.10.21

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband Gregg [Photos and Video]

 2 days ago
09.09.21

Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Parade Returning to Full Force in NYC with Some Changes

 2 days ago
09.09.21
11 items

Twitter Cries After The Original Steve From ‘Blues Clues’ Addresses Why He Left

 2 days ago
09.09.21
Photos
Close