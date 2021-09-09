Snoop Dogg Becomes Face of G-Star Raw’s New “Say It Witcha Booty” Campaign

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Dutch clothing company G-Star Raw has collaborated with a variety of celebs in its 32-year history, from Pharrell to Jaden Smith to chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. However, for its “Hardcore Denim” collection, the brand has tapped one of the most notable personalities in hip-hop: Snoop Dogg. And in his latest promo for the line, the rap icon calls on his West Coast swagger and shouts out his appreciation of gluteus maximus with his cheekily titled song, “Say It Witcha Booty.”

Gwenda van Vliet, Chief Marketing Officer for G-Star RAW, shared why the Doggfather was chosen to be the ambassador for the “Hardcore Denim” line. “Snoop Dogg is a true Original: best in class, real and outspoken,” she said. “He is continuously re-inventing himself, and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties.”

The collection is full of denimwear for both men and women, including shirts, jackets, and jumpsuits, as well as jeans. There is also unisex apparel, like tees and hoodies, so everyone can share how they feel about expression with their backsides.

“I’m teaming up with G-Star, because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge,” Snoop said in his press release. “We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

Watch the video below and enjoy The Doggfather’s 90-second ode to the posterior, especially that of the feminine order.” The “Say It Witcha Booty” campaign officially launched today, September 8, and you learn more about what’s in store for the G-Star Raw x Snoop Dogg partnership when you sign up for the newsletter.

