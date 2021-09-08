Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband Gregg [Photos and Video]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Although Greg Leakes had been battling colon cancer for quite some the world was sad when NeNe Leakes made gave a small group of people at her club that he was at home transitioning, then totally shocked when the announcement came that Gregg had passed away just a few days later.

NeNe Leakes said that there wouldn’t be a funeral per Gregg’s however there would be a celebration of his life, a request that the love of Gregg’s life, RHOA pioneer NeNe Leakes for filled today with Atlanta reality royalty in the house setting their differences aside to honor a man that had love and respect for all.

Some attendees were RHOA stars Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore just to name a few, with performances by Tamar Braxton, Keke Wyatt, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le’Andria Johnson.

Take a look at the photos and videos from Gregg Leakes celebration of life below.

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband Gregg [Photos and Video]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With Fans After His Passing

 1 day ago
09.08.21

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye West Albums [Video]

 2 days ago
09.08.21

Andrea Constand Calls Bill Cosby A “Sexually Violent Predator” In New Interview

 2 days ago
09.08.21

Zendaya’s Stunning British Vogue Cover Deserves All The Praise

 2 days ago
09.08.21

Rotimi and Fiancee Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Boy in People Magazine Exclusive

 2 days ago
09.08.21

Video Of Wendell Pierce Giving Michael K. Williams His Flowers Goes Viral

 2 days ago
09.07.21

Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of Fentanyl Overdoses

 2 days ago
09.07.21

Friends of Basquiat Call Foul Over Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Tiffany’s Ad

 2 days ago
09.07.21

Americans Spend More Time Watching Videos on TikTok Than On YouTube: Report

 2 days ago
09.07.21

Adios: Mexico To Take Down Statue of Lost Sailor Christopher Columbus

 2 days ago
09.07.21
Photos
Close