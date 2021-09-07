Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of Fentanyl Overdoses

It has unfortunately been reported that comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others have passed away due to drug overdoses.
According to TMZ, Johnson along with Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli) and Natalie Williamson passed away after taking cocaine that was laced with fentanyl over the weekend. Another person who also overdosed was Kate Quiqley, who is expected to survive the tragic incident.
“Still, it could spell trouble … and possibly mean Uncle Sam gets involved, a la Mac Miller — whose death spurred federal charges after an investigation … with indictments for the alleged dealers.”
Fuquan was only 43-years-old while Enrico and Natalie were 48 and 33, respectively.
