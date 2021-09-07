Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of Fentanyl Overdoses

It's been a sad few days for the entertainment industry...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 15, 2018

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It has unfortunately been reported that comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others have passed away due to drug overdoses.

According to TMZ, Johnson along with Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli) and Natalie Williamson passed away after taking cocaine that was laced with fentanyl over the weekend. Another person who also overdosed was Kate Quiqley, who is expected to survive the tragic incident.

“In any case, we’re told cops were summoned a little after midnight, and when they arrived … they found 4 people who appeared to be either deceased or close to it. Our sources say Johnson and 2 others were pronounced dead on the scene … while Quigley was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Unclear how she’s doing now — we’ve tried reaching out to her team for comment, but have come up short on contacts for the woman.”
Though the LAPD homicide unit was notified about the incident, there’s no word on whether or not they’ll be getting involved in the investigation, but if they do it’s gonna lead to some arrests at some point.

“Still, it could spell trouble … and possibly mean Uncle Sam gets involved, a la Mac Miller — whose death spurred federal charges after an investigation … with indictments for the alleged dealers.”

Fuquan was only 43-years-old while Enrico and Natalie were 48 and 33, respectively.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of Fentanyl Overdoses  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Video Of Wendell Pierce Giving Michael K. Williams His Flowers Goes Viral

 6 hours ago
09.07.21

Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of Fentanyl Overdoses

 6 hours ago
09.07.21

Friends of Basquiat Call Foul Over Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Tiffany’s Ad

 6 hours ago
09.07.21

Americans Spend More Time Watching Videos on TikTok Than On YouTube: Report

 7 hours ago
09.07.21

Adios: Mexico To Take Down Statue of Lost Sailor Christopher Columbus

 8 hours ago
09.07.21
15 items

50 Cent Takes Low Road With Instagram Jab At Michael K. Williams, Twitter Reacts

 8 hours ago
09.07.21
10 items

Twitter Throws On Their Capes & Sets The Record Straight, Wesley Snipes’ ‘Blade’ Gave Birth To The MCU

 9 hours ago
09.07.21

Mary J. Blige Posed Her Nude And Flawless 50-Year-Old Body On The Gram

 10 hours ago
09.07.21
10 items

OMAR COMIN: The Very Best Of Michael K. Williams On ‘The Wire’

 1 day ago
09.06.21
2 items

Cardi B and Offset Welcome 2nd Child, Baby Boy

 1 day ago
09.07.21
Photos
Close