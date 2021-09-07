News
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Begins Jail Sentence For Burning BLM Banner After Motion To Disqualify Judge Backfires

Tarrio was sentenced to 155 days behind bars and three months probation.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys, attends a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, Florida on July 16, 2021. | Source: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / Getty

Enrique Tarrio, the Afro-Cuban chairman of the white nationalist man-boys-only club, the Proud Boys (basically, if Stephen from Django was about 40 years younger, Latino and from Miami, you got Tarrio), turned himself into the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday night after being sentenced to more than five months in jail for ruthlessly lynching a defenseless Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a Black church.

Here he is on the way to turn himself in while he and a fellow Proud Boy sing what I can only imagine is the incel national anthem.

According to WUSA 9, Tarrio was sentenced to 155 days in jail and three months probation after he pleaded guilty, not just to attacking a BLM banner that was minding its own business at its place of worship and not hurting anybody, but also for bringing two high-capacity magazines into D.C. He was arrested on Jan. 4, just two days before the Jan. 6 Coup-de-whiteyville riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Harold Cushenberry gave Tarrio two weeks to turn himself in to authorities, which he did, but not before his lawyer, Lucas I. Danise, filed a last-ditch-effort motion to get his client’s sentence reduced arguing that Cushenberry should have been removed from the case before taking the plea due to bias involving his daughter being baptized at the church the banner he burned was taken from, according to Business Insider.

The problem with Danise’s argument, of course, is the judge offered to recuse himself — a gesture to which Tarrio essentially responded by saying, “Nah, you good.”

“My oldest daughter was actually baptized at that church, and I haven’t really had any affiliation with the church,” Cushenberry said at Tarrio’s plea hearing in July. “She’s almost 40 now, and we attended with some regularity when she was young.”

In response to the judge offering to step down from the case, Tarrio plainly responded, “that’s not necessary.”

Apparently, Tarrio and his attorney changed their mind on the Saturday before he turned himself in and decided to try to disqualify Cushenberry.

Danise also argued his client’s sentence is “unreasonably harsh and disproportionate when taking into account the goals of sentencing,” because he obviously doesn’t think Black Lives Matter banners’ lives matter.

But seriously, imagine going to jail for taking your whitey-ajacent rage out on an inatimate object that is just one of millions of banners that can be found around the country. Mind you, Tarrio later admitted to selling BLM shirts because the not-so-Proud Boys are so broke he had to raise money by selling the very message he’s now going into lockup for desecrating.

If Tarrio wants his sentence reduced so bad, maybe he should just do what apparently comes natural to him and just start snitching on his people at the no-girls-allowed club like he ratted on his people for years while working as an informant for the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in Florida. (Basically, if Tekashi 6ix9ine aged 12 years and ditched the tatoos and the Harley Quinn makeover, you got Tarrio.)

I’m just glad the man his locked up and, for at least the next five months, the streets are safe for BLM banners to exist in peace.

On Jan. 6, some feigned shock and awe regarding the attempted coup at the United States Capitol. B ut one fact cannot be denied: Law enforcement at times aided and abetted the mob of white supremacists who stormed the Capitol grounds. Now lawmakers and critics are asking Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign due to the breach of security. In addition, some are calling for an investigation into the events, like Reps. Mondaire Jones of New York and Jason Crow of Colorado. https://twitter.com/lbarronlopez/status/1347036345022218241?s=20 https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1347139758628114434?s=20 Some argued the police were outnumbered with only 2,000 officers, but it was evident that D.C. officials and law enforcement were well aware of the rally's intentions as they highly publicized their plans over the last month. Group leaders even secured interviews with national outlets like The Washington Post. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1347163362115915777?s=20 Due to the heightened violence in the last "Stop The Steal" rally held by the Proud Boys in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, questioning the preparedness of local law enforcement is valid. https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1346901752654782466?s=20 For hours the mob terrorized lawmakers barricaded in chambers and most importantly, the residents of D.C., who could not predict what was to come next. Would the mob venture out into the city or stay embedded at the Capitol grounds? Four people were killed, one of which has been confirmed as an active participant in yesterday's events. No to mention the discovery of two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters, and a cooler of Molotov cocktails near the Capitol, WUSA9 reports. The National Guard and extra reinforcement arrived after repeated callouts, culminating in at least 52 arrests and five weapons charges, according to The New York Times. 26 weapons were discovered on Capitol grounds in Washington D.C. one of the strictest cities with laws against open carry. While media outlets struggled to call out the apparent display of sensitivity and pause taken by police, Black Twitter distinctively pointed that this same level of calm and reserve has never been perpetrated for causes and protests advocating for Black lives. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1347083752481169409?s=20 The chaos was executed by domestic terrorists who were encouraged and emboldened, not just by Trump, but by the groundwork the United States was founded on. https://twitter.com/BarbaraRansby/status/1347178812413534209?s=20 https://twitter.com/cxxks___/status/1346920502682652674?s=20 https://twitter.com/apollosgg/status/1346996042634551301?s=20 What was even more enraging were the videos and photos of officers aiding the mob from different angles. One video showed officers opening the barricade for the flood to come in, another showed cops taking selfies with the terrorists. On social media users pointed to the ways in which Capitol Police have responded to past protests and demonstrations showing an apparent double-standard in the usage of force. https://twitter.com/issJustinNguyen/status/1346990201579708416?s=20 https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1347160362836258818?s=20 Other's remembered the 2013 shooting death of Miriam Carey, a Black mother who was experiencing a mental health episode as she made a U-turn at the Capitol's security checkpoint. https://twitter.com/AngryManTV/status/1346914294861090818?s=20 Wednesday's events verified and reminded America that law enforcement spurred from slavery and is a driving factor of the fundamental principles used to strip Black communities of justice.

