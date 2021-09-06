Style & Fashion
Kanye West Files Trademark To Begin Creating His Own Homeware Goods

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Now that DONDA has finally been released, Kanye West’s on to new ventures.

West’s latest business endeavor will be done under his Mascotte Holdings, Inc., which recently filed a trademark application to use his name for home decor products.

According to TMZ, “some of the products that will bear his name include shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats, and blankets specifically bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets with luxe materials like cashmere, fleece, and silk.

Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, has similar ideas, as she filed trademarks for KKW Home last year for accessories like towels, shower curtains, linens, drapery, comforters, and blankets. The couple knows a thing or two about style as they designed their Hidden Hills home over a few years, and it was eventually featured in Architectural Digest thanks to its purity and light.

Home goods aren’t all Ye is branching off into; in July 2020, Mascotte Holdings also filed a trademark for a beauty and skincare line, which would cover account for products like deodorant, toothpaste, makeup, nail polish, hair care,  moisturizers, eyelashes, bath gels, shaving creams, face masks and more. The products would be produced under the Yeezy name, but a similar push into the beauty space was made by his team back in 2017 under his late mother’s name, Donda.

In other West news, be sure to check out his newly released and star-studded album, DONDA featuring the likes of JAY Z, Kid Cudi, Fivio Foreign, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and more.

Kanye West Files Trademark To Begin Creating His Own Homeware Goods  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

