Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Ayesha Curry Is Trending After Being Name Dropped By Drake On ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Ayesha Curry is trending after being name dropped on Drake's 'Certified Love Boy' album, which has spawned dozens of trending topics.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Family Food Fight" - Season One

Source: John Fleenor / Getty

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy currently occupies the majority of Twitter’s trending topics list. From Jay Z

to Okay Drake to Nicki Minaj, the 21-track disc, which was released at 2am, has spawned countless threads. All of which was expected. Aside from Donda, CLB was the most anticipated album of the year.  What we didn’t see coming was “Ayesha” be name-dropped on the album leading to theSweet July lifestyle guru and wife of Steph Curry also on the trending list.

“How I’m supposed to wife you if you ain’t Ayesha enough,” rapped Drizzy on the highly talked about track Race My Mind. 

As mentioned by one Twitter user, you can expect to see that very line be used as a caption for f*ck boys for the rest of the year.

Another Twitter user suggested Steph feeling a sense of pride of Drizzy’s viral bar.

Ayesha Curry isn’t the only celebrity woman to be name dropped on CLB. Sha’Carri Richardson also made the album’s lyrics. “And I’m like Sha’Carri, smoke ’em on and off the track” he raps over the track, No Friends In The Industry.

Certified Lover Boy is continuing to grab headlines over its lyrical content and guest appearances, even prompting a debate over album of the year. Reviews are still coming in, but the concensus is, Drizzy has done it again.

Drake released the video for his song Way 2 Sexy featuring Young Thug and Future.

RELATED STORIES:

Drake Gets Candid About His Covid-Related Hair Loss

Lifestyle Papi: Drake Releases A Candle Collection That Features His Scent

Ayesha Curry Is Trending After Being Name Dropped By Drake On ‘Certified Lover Boy’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With Fans After His Passing

 17 hours ago
09.08.21

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye West Albums [Video]

 22 hours ago
09.08.21

Andrea Constand Calls Bill Cosby A “Sexually Violent Predator” In New Interview

 22 hours ago
09.08.21

Zendaya’s Stunning British Vogue Cover Deserves All The Praise

 23 hours ago
09.08.21

Rotimi and Fiancee Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Boy in People Magazine Exclusive

 24 hours ago
09.08.21

Video Of Wendell Pierce Giving Michael K. Williams His Flowers Goes Viral

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of Fentanyl Overdoses

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Friends of Basquiat Call Foul Over Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Tiffany’s Ad

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Americans Spend More Time Watching Videos on TikTok Than On YouTube: Report

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Adios: Mexico To Take Down Statue of Lost Sailor Christopher Columbus

 1 day ago
09.07.21
Photos
Close