Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced

Another New York vs New York showdown is on the schedule.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Shia's 30th Birthday Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It ain’t over. Today (September 2), the next Verzuz was announced as a battle between Bronx rapper Fat Joe and Queens crooner, ahem, rapper Ja Rule.

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule is going down Tuesday, September 14 in New York City, per the official Verzuz account. Tickets go on sale on September 7, and we’re going to assume the venue will once again be the Madison Square Garden Theater.

Many consider the last Verzuz—The LOX vs Dipset—to be the best one yet. It’s basically understood the Yonkers trio got the W, but Fat Joe and Ja Rule will have their work cut out for them to bring the same type of energy. Not so ironically, it was Ja Rule’s song, “New York,” which features Fat Joe and Jadakiss, that was one the pivotal moments in that battle.

Will Joe Crack be sporting nothing but the finest attire from Hermes? Will Ja Rule be sure to keep Ashanti by his side? Will Ashanti switch sides? Will Joe and Ja refrain from those R. Kelly collaborations? Will 50 Cent try to crash the stage and troll everybody?

So many questions, but this should be damn good. And you can be Fat Joe’s recap of his Verzuz will be one for the ages.

Of course, Twitter is reacting.

This story is developing. 

 

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced

 16 hours ago
09.03.21

Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her “Papa Bear” Rocking Cute Afro Puffs

 17 hours ago
09.03.21

“Would You Release New Music If You Were Me?”: Chrisette Michele Responds To Kanye Comparisons And Cancel Culture

 17 hours ago
09.03.21
15 items

Mr. Chicken Tenders?: LLC Twitter In Disarray After Alleged Investment Scammer Exposed

 1 day ago
09.03.21
10 items

Candace Owens Denied COVID-19 Testing Due To Anti-Mask & Vaccine Misinformation March

 1 day ago
09.03.21
7 items

‘Bel Air’ Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Finds It “Will,” Twitter Is Not Thrilled With The Selection

 2 days ago
09.02.21

Update: Gregg Leakes Has Passed Away At 66

 2 days ago
09.01.21

The Wades Serve Up An Epic Parisian Family Slay For Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

 2 days ago
09.02.21
10 items

10 Times Zendaya Coleman Was Our Style Muse

 2 days ago
09.02.21
15 items

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From Fans On Instagram

 2 days ago
09.02.21
Photos
Close