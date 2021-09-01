Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture’s Latest Drop Brings The Nostalgia In Time For Your Fall Wardrobe

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture is a nostalgic collection that hits all the Y2K style trends including velour tracksuits, bucket hats and name plate jewelry.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Forever 21 x Juicy

Source: Forever 21 x Juicy / Forever 21 x Juicy

2000s fashion has made a resurgence. Between square toe shoes (thanks Bottega Veneta), corset tops and clear shoes, we often have to look at our calendar to make sure we’re in 2021.

While some 2000s fashion should be banished forever, we’re delighted in some (like the aforementioned) trends that have reemerged. That also includes velour sweatsuits and bucket hats, which can be found in the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture latest drop.

After a successful capsule collection earlier this year, Forever 21 x Juicy Couture returns with another nostalgic line in fall-friendly colors.

Forever 21 x Juicy

Source: Forever 21 x Juicy / Forever 21 x Juicy

Paired with your favorite kicks, the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture velour suit with embellished rhinestone “Juicy” on the butt is the perfect fall fit when you want to keep it cute and casual while showing off your Y2K cool.

Forever 21 x Juicy

Source: Forever 21 x Juicy / Forever 21 x Juicy

Accessorize your new look with slides, bucket hats, hair clips, scrunchies, handbags, and doggy jackets. Pieces will be available in XS – 2X for Women and Juniors, with prices starting at $17.99.

Charm bracelets, tube tops, name plate earrings and zip-up hoodies make this a must-have collection in your closet.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B. Pays Homage To NYC With Her Latest Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…In My World’

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture’s Latest Drop Brings The Nostalgia In Time For Your Fall Wardrobe  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest
7 items

‘Bel Air’ Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Finds It “Will,” Twitter Is Not Thrilled With The Selection

 18 hours ago
09.02.21

Update: Gregg Leakes Has Passed Away At 66

 21 hours ago
09.01.21

The Wades Serve Up An Epic Parisian Family Slay For Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

 1 day ago
09.02.21
10 items

10 Times Zendaya Coleman Was Our Style Muse

 1 day ago
09.02.21
15 items

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From Fans On Instagram

 1 day ago
09.02.21
10 items

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle’s Son Kross Turns 5!

 2 days ago
09.01.21

Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical

 2 days ago
09.01.21

Which Chris Tucker Character Are You? [Quiz]

 2 days ago
09.01.21
10 items

Watch 10 Of The Funniest Onscreen Moments From Chris Tucker

 2 days ago
09.01.21
17 items

Man Who Shaded LeVar Burton Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig Gets Canned, Twitter Stares In Lt. Geordi La Forge

 2 days ago
09.01.21
Photos
Close