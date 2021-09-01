Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

James Bond Out: Peep The Final Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’

Next month we finally get to see Daniel Craig retire his iteration of 007...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
James Bond No Time To Die

Source: Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Daniel Craig’s days as James Bond is numbered and winding down and with word that the next Bond film will indeed be his last and he’s to be replaced with the first African-American 007, anticipation for No Time To Die is killing James Bond fanatics.

Originally scheduled to release last year, No Time To Die was pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but now we’ll finally get to see what is to become of Craig’s legacy as the British super spy this coming October. In the latest trailer to Craig’s 5th and final James Bond film, we find that 7 (short for 007) is enjoying the quiet life before being dragged back into the spy game by his old CIA chum, Felix Leiter.

Once he gets back in the game all the action you’d expect to see goes down. From fast cars with guns for headlights to fight scenes in fancy settings, the trailer promises one helluva last ride for Daniel Craig’s Bond swan song. Who’s the big baddy in this one? Well, it happens to be a facially scarred Mr. Robot (Rami Malek) who seems to think he and James Bond are one in the same person.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the trailer for No Time To Die below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out once it hits theaters this October 8th.

James Bond Out: Peep The Final Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest
7 items

‘Bel Air’ Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Finds It “Will,” Twitter Is Not Thrilled With The Selection

 18 hours ago
09.02.21

Update: Gregg Leakes Has Passed Away At 66

 21 hours ago
09.01.21

The Wades Serve Up An Epic Parisian Family Slay For Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

 1 day ago
09.02.21
10 items

10 Times Zendaya Coleman Was Our Style Muse

 1 day ago
09.02.21
15 items

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From Fans On Instagram

 1 day ago
09.02.21
10 items

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle’s Son Kross Turns 5!

 2 days ago
09.01.21

Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical

 2 days ago
09.01.21

Which Chris Tucker Character Are You? [Quiz]

 2 days ago
09.01.21
10 items

Watch 10 Of The Funniest Onscreen Moments From Chris Tucker

 2 days ago
09.01.21
17 items

Man Who Shaded LeVar Burton Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig Gets Canned, Twitter Stares In Lt. Geordi La Forge

 2 days ago
09.01.21
Photos
Close