Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical

Have you ever had dreams of performing on Broadway?

This may be your shot.

The Broadway musical, MJ is looking for a young Michael Jackson. Someone who has his 10 year old singing voice.

The person auditioning can be older or younger than 10 just as long as they sound like he did at 10 years old.

The musical will start previews on December 6th with opening night on February 1, 2022.

To submit, follow the steps below:

1. Make a video singing a Michael Jackson song.

2. In the video also state name, age, height, where you are from, and how you heard about this opportunity.

3. Email a link of the video by September 20, 2021.

Applicants should email their video to audition@mjthemusical.com.

