Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

A $160 Mask & Every Other Piece Of Kanye West’s Balenciaga-Engineered “DONDA” Merch

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West 'DONDA' Merch Engineered by Balenciaga

Source: Kanye West / Kanye West

Kanye West finally dropped DONDA this weekend, and now the exclusive merch is next up.

Ye’s first love may be music, but when it comes to clothing —Yeezy or otherwise– he knows how to meticulously put together a collection that will have go-hard fans ready to cop just about anything. And with the pending DONDA merch, nothing much has changed as West opts for simple yet elevated pieces to represent his 10th studio album that’s named after his late mother.

Kanye West 'DONDA' Merch Engineered by Balenciaga

Source: Kanye West / Kanye West

The collection is all black and consists of long sleeve tees that feature images of his childhood home, his mother as a child, and an American eagle seal that will run you $200 each. A simple black hat that reads “Donda” on the brim is also available for a cool $160. One shirt, equipped with a sprawling cross even reads “2024” on the back, could signal Ye’s presidential run in coming years.

Kanye West 'DONDA' Merch Engineered by Balenciaga

Source: Kanye West / Kanye West

 

But by far the most questionable item is a plain black mask that covers your entire face –save for your eyes– that costs a whopping $160. But, of course, the prices do make a bit more sense when you realize all the garments are engineered by famed Spanish fashion house Balenciaga.

Kanye West 'DONDA' Merch Engineered by Balenciaga

Source: Kanye West / Kanye West

Fans can hand over an additional $10 for the DONDA album, and American shoppers immediately receive a digital download upon purchase. However, don’t get too happy about planning any upcoming fits, as all the items are American-made and won’t for at least 12-16 weeks. So if you’re still looking to get your hands on some of the latest merch, hit up shop.kanyewest.com.

Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3

Kanye West Drops Photo of The YEEZY x D. Rose Sneaker, Twitter Compares Them To Tilapia Fillet

10 photos Launch gallery

Kanye West Drops Photo of The YEEZY x D. Rose Sneaker, Twitter Compares Them To Tilapia Fillet

Continue reading Kanye West Drops Photo of The YEEZY x D. Rose Sneaker, Twitter Compares Them To Tilapia Fillet

Kanye West Drops Photo of The YEEZY x D. Rose Sneaker, Twitter Compares Them To Tilapia Fillet

[caption id="attachment_279279" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brad Barket / Getty[/caption] Sneakerheads were surprised to get a look at Kanye West's YEEZY x D. Rose sneaker, and it's rather interesting, to say the least.   The troubled rapper unveiled the sneakers during his usual tweetstorm, which also included old photos of his late mother's year while in China and some unseen pictures of footwear samples. But what caught everyone/s attention was the photo of the collaboration between his YEEZY brand and adidas signature athlete, Derrick Rose. The very unusual sneaker looks like it could be the sockliner for a pair of rollerblades as Kanye continues to push the boundary as to what a sneaker should look like, especially basketball kicks. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1292308705179041793?s=20 Now let's keep it a buck, those joints are flat out U G L Y, and if you think these "sneakers" are dope, you are straight up a hypebeast, and we mean that with no disrespect. Now we have no idea if what pictured above is the final product, and we hope not. Still, a video of Rose's wife, Alaina Anderson, rocking a size 12 pair of the sneakers which many have compared to tilapia fillets, is rather disturbing. https://www.instagram.com/p/CDrvx4TlN6m/?utm_source=ig_embed Lol, see what we mean? Sadly her caption stating "#Hatenowbuylater" is spot on when ti comes to YEEZY's footwear, hell those hideous Foam Runner clogs even sold out. But for the most part, sneaker enthusiasts have been clowning the YEEZY x D. Rose kicks comparing them to an assortment of things. They are not wrong. You can peep the reaction to the eyesore called basketball sneakers in the gallery below. Photo: Brad Barket / Getty

A $160 Mask & Every Other Piece Of Kanye West’s Balenciaga-Engineered “DONDA” Merch  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest

Nikeva Stapleton Went From Modeling In Hollister Stores To Time Square Billboards

 21 hours ago
08.31.21

Broke Alone: R. Kelly Can’t Find Buyer To Purchase His Music Publishing Catalog

 1 day ago
08.30.21

Rev. Jesse Jackson Is Recovering From COVID As Parkinson’s Disease Worsens

 1 day ago
08.30.21

Fat Joe Says Snitching Allegations Are “Fabricated”

 2 days ago
08.30.21
20 items

Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts

 2 days ago
08.30.21

Tia Mowry Asks Fans For Help Selecting A Work Dress: ‘What Outfit Would You Choose?’

 3 days ago
08.30.21

LeBron James Celebrated His Wife Savannah’s Birthday By Throwing Her An Epic Surprise Party

 3 days ago
08.30.21
7 items

Privately?: Kim & Kanye West Working On Relationship

 3 days ago
08.30.21

Drake Appears To Confirm ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date During ESPN Ad

 4 days ago
08.30.21
8 items

Fans React To Jason Momoa & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Looking Scrumptious On Social Media [Video]

 4 days ago
08.30.21
Photos
Close