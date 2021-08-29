Open Lines
A Morning of Hot Topics; A farewell to Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson

It’s the end of the month and that mean’s it’s an All Open Lines Sunday. Callers voice their thoughts on gun violence in Indy, the evacuation in Afghanistan, and COVID-19 infections increasing in Indiana.

Plus we say farewell to WTHR Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson as he leaves Indy after 19 years and accepts a new job at WFAA-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

