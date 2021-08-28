Celebrity News
LeBron James Celebrated His Wife Savannah’s Birthday By Throwing Her An Epic Surprise Party

We’re always here for epic displays of Black love and can’t help but blush whenever we see Black men love on Black women proudly and loudly! Well, last night we were blushing extra hard as we watched NBA baller LeBron James celebrate his wife, Savannah James, with a beautiful surprise party in honor of her 35th birthday!

The wife and mother of three looked beautiful per usual in a golden blonde, softly curled bob that she wore parted over to one side. For her outfit, she rocked a form-fitting long-sleeved backless black dress with a lace back and high split that showed off her toned legs and things. She paired the look with gold accessories including gold, dangling earrings, rings, and a black and gold purse. She completed the look with black, tie-up heels.

Check out the full look below.

The birthday girl posted a few videos of her look to her IG stories, showing off her soft glam and gorgeous golden blonde locks, like this stunning video taken by hair and wig stylist, King Carter, with the caption, “take me TF ova! Love y’all!”

 

Mrs. James was all smiles as she entered her private surprise party with her hubby, LeBron in tow. The intimate gathering featured trapeze artists draped in diamonds and feathers, pole dancers, and even a surprise performance by singer Giveon.

The best part of the party was probably the decor, as LeBron decked the place out with gorgeous portrait-style photographs of his beautiful wife.

And of course, no birthday party is complete without singing “Happy Birthday,” and LeBron made sure to serenade his wife, loudly and into the mic, in front of all their family and friends. Too cute!

LeBron wasn’t the only James to publicly wish Savannah a very happy birthday. The youngest of the James family, Zhuri Nova, took to IG yesterday (via her parents) to wish the family matriarch a very special birthday as well. She posted this adorable photo of the mommy and daughter duo as they showed off their long, healthy, natural locs with Zhuri looking adoringly up at her mother and Savannah giving us her best camera gaze. “Happy Birthday to my mommy and bestie @mrs_savannahrj 👩‍👧🥰💫🎂🎉,” the caption read.

We can’t help but love them!

LeBron James Celebrated His Wife Savannah's Birthday By Throwing Her An Epic Surprise Party

