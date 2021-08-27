Anti-Vaxxing Capitol Riot Lawyer Who Defended Kyle Rittenhouse Is In Grave Condition With COVID-19

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

We really shouldn’t be making fun of or shouting “I told you so” at anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 deniers who end up hospitalized after contracting the virus, but there are certain people who make it hard to be compassionate.

Meet right-wing attorney John Pierce.

Pierce—a lawyer who once represented Kenosha shooter and conservative sweetheart, Kyle Rittenhouse, and is now representing 17 members of the Jan. 6, whiney white people rebellion…sorry, the Capitol riot—is a staunch conservative who, for months, had been using his Twitter account as a hub for anti-vaccine nonsense. Now, he’s a COVID-19 carrier who is hospitalized and on a ventilator, according to one of his colleagues.

Newsweek reported that on Wednesday, Pierce was due in court for a hearing for alleged Capitol rioter Shane Jenkins. When he didn’t show up, Pierce’s legal partner, Ryan Marshall told the judge, “Mr. Pierce is in the hospital, we believe, with COVID-19, on a ventilator, non-responsive.”

Again, this is no laughing matter. However, it’s understandable that some people might be fighting the urge to let out a snicker since just over a week ago, Pierce tweeted, “All I know is the entire 82nd Airborne couldn’t make me get an experimental government vaccine stuck in my arm.”

According to Newsweek, this was far from his first anti-vaccine and anti-science rodeo.

In late July, Pierce reportedly tweeted, “This whole thing is just beyond ridiculous at this point. Take your mask off and live your life. We are Americans. I can’t even believe this has to be said. If you want to do something about COVID, tell your Congressman to man up and declare war on the [Chinese Community Party].”

Before that, he celebrated the Fourth of July by expressing his contempt for a policy mandating that all members of the U.S. Army be vaccinated, calling it “a final-phase designed-purge of Patriotic Americans from the Army.”

“Prepare for anything and everything at this point. This goes deeper than anything I thought even a few months ago. No one should be taking any of these vaccines, least of all the military,” he continued.

Back in March, Pierce tweeted, “I personally think anyone who trusts the government to shoot some vague, unknown ‘vaccine’ in their arm for a virus with origin of a CCP biological weapons lab is taking a very big risk.”

So basically, we have a Capitol rioter attorney and ex-Rittenhouse attorney who is an anti-vaxxer and anti-masker who hates the government and only wishes to discuss COVID in the context of blaming China.

Somewhere, someone is turning in their right-wing nutjob Bingo card right now.

Pierce is far from the first anti-vaxxer and shunner of COVID restrictions to end up being infected by the virus, and he certainly won’t be the last.

Hopefully, he recovers and changes his tune.

Ignorance and misinformation get spread faster than the virus itself because of people like him, and we’re all paying for it—especially those who end up hospitalized or worse.

