WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After surviving a few seasons of virtual shows, a new festive energy has been resuscitated into the week-long fashion fete known as New York Fashion Week. Starting Tuesday, September 7th, style connoisseurs will be able to grab a front row seat, vaccination cards and masks in tow, for an in-person runway experience.

Although designers are doing what they can to make the return an experience, LaQuan Smith upped the ante by booking the Empire State Building as the official venue for his upcoming show.

This will be a first for the 1,454 feet-tall historic landmark, that is also the seventh-tallest building in New York City, the ninth-tallest completed skyscraper in the United States, and the 49th-tallest in the world.

In an Instagram post to the designer’s page, he wrote, “Thank you @voguemagazine for the exclusive. 1st designer in history to show at the 90th year old landmark #EmpireStateBuilding 9.9.9pm see you up top #NYFW”

Smith reserved the ground level to the Observatory Deck to show off his latest collection on Thursday, September 9th at 9pm. Between the designs, front-row attendees, and the venue fashion-lovers are in for a treat.

“Showing at the Empire State Building this season is a huge moment, not only for the brand but it holds a very special place in my heart,” Smith said in a press release. “I am born and raised in New York, and to be able to show my spring 2022 collection at one of the most famous buildings in the city really feels like a full-circle moment for me.”

This is a great way to celebrate the upswing of NYC. With the return of fashion week and the Met Gala, it looks like we’re slowly settling in to the new normal. Welcome back, New York!

DON’T MISS…

NYFW Is Back. Here’s What You Need to Know

Moët And Chandon Honor Fashion Designer LaQuan Smith Through ‘Nectar Of The Culture’

LaQuan Smith Up’s The NYFW Ante By Hosting His Runway Show At The Empire State Building was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: