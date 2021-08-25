Beauty
HomeBeauty

Phaedra Parks Brings Back Her Blonde Do

Former 'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks brought back her platinum blonde hair, proving blondes do have more fun!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
"PAW Patrol" Special Screening Hosted By Phaedra Parks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Phaedra Parks is proving blondes do have more fun. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star debuted a platinum blonde do weeks again and has been eating the girls up – no crumbs left behind – ever since. The reality TV personality and businesswoman pulled up on our timelines in a must-have “Fall In Love”jumpsuit by Shun Melson ($62). She completed the look with long platinum blonde tresses topped with an orange top fedora.

Phaedra recently hosted a screening for Paw Patrol where she rocked a cute Fendi fit with her boys by her side.

And before that fun and flirty look, she served us body ody in a ravishing red gown; styled by Fiskani.

In other Phaedra Parks news, the beloved personality will be returning to the ‘Housewives’ franchise for the “Real Housewives Mash-Up” series that will include current and former cast members from the “Real Housewives” of Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills and Orange County, Page Six reports. Phaedra will be on the cast alongside Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, who are also on the mixed cast. The show will follow the group during a vacation in Turks & Caicos.

Housewives. Phaedra. Kenya. Vacation…yup, sounds like a recipe for good TV. Count us in!

RELATED STORIES:

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

10 Times Kandi Burruss Showed Off Her Hair Chameleon Superpowers

 

Phaedra Parks Brings Back Her Blonde Do  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Sonya & Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Docs

 2 hours ago
08.25.21

Issa Rae & HBO Shares When The Final Season of ‘Insecure’ Will Arrive

 5 hours ago
08.25.21

Spidey Finally Faces Off Against Doctor Octopus In Trailer To ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

 5 hours ago
08.25.21

Mayim Bialik To Guest Host “Jeopardy!” After New Host Mike Richards Steps Down

 7 hours ago
08.25.21

Tamela Mann Goes Behind The Blessing On Her New Album ‘Overcomer,’ Perseverance & More!

 8 hours ago
08.25.21

New Accuser Testifies R Kelly Gave Her An STD, Spanked Her And Made To Smear Feces On Her Face When She Was 17

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop

 1 day ago
08.24.21
14 items

The #MilkCrateChallenge Has The Internets Going Nuts [Videos]

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Here Is The Story Of The Night Aaliyah Died

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Dell & Sonya Curry To Divorce After 30+ Years Of Marriage

 2 days ago
08.23.21
Photos
Close