Tamela Mann Goes Behind The Blessing On Her New Album ‘Overcomer,’ Perseverance & More!

Tamela Mann has seen it all and done in all in the world of Gospel music as well as film. One half of the legendary Mann duo with her husband David, Tamela’s brand new album Overcomer is out now and she chats with her old friend AV for an episode of Behind The Blessing.

The singer has opened up previously about her double knee replacement surgery as well as her weight loss but with AV, the conversations can range from the time she made sure David’s blood sugar was at a decent level at the Stellar Awards and her battle with menopause.

“I don’t smoke but boy sometimes I’m like, Lord I need a cigarette,” Tamela says with a laugh in regards to how menopause has affected her marriage. “But what happened for me in that instance in the switching and the mood swings and when it comes to being sexually with my husband, for me it actually gained my energy. For some people, it can go up and for some people, it could go down. Just depending on your body. But I get these sweats like, I was doing TBN the other night and I was just sweating. I’m like, ‘Lord, I have to deal with the public. Lord I want my attitude to be right.’ With menopause, I could be happy, I could be sad then I be crying. Something just takes over your body and I just want people to overcome. Lord, I’m just speaking this Word!”

Enjoy the two’s lengthy conversation about life and more up top and check out more episodes of Behind The Blessing with the likes of Robert Jackson, Martha E. Berry, Dray Tate, Jonathan McReynolds and more!

