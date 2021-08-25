Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Sonya & Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Docs

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Tequila Avion hosts NBA All-Star After Party presented by Talent Resources

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Sonya and Dell Curry‘s divorce announcement rocked social media on Monday (August 23), prompting one of the more legendary Twitter threads of all time. Now according to a report from TMZ, the reasons behind the two wanting to split after 33 years of marriage are far messier than we imagined.

Sonya Curry alleges her estranged husband cheated on her with different women when the two were married, leading to her filing for divorce. Dell, however, alleges Sonya cheated during their relationship and is now living with another man.

The two separated in March 2020 according to docs filed in North Carolina. Sonya cited Dell’s “marital misconduct” as the reason behind her filing while Dell accused Sonya of “acts of illicit sexual misconduct” prior to the March 2020 separation.

RELATED: Dell Curry &amp; Sonya Curry To Divorce After 30+ Years Of Marriage

RELATED: Happy Anniversary To Steph &amp; Ayesha Curry! Here Are Our Favorite Times With The Curry Family

Although the two are separated, Sonya has already moved on and is in a new relationship, one she says didn’t start until months after she and Dell split up. She’s moved out of the family home and she’s not living with her boyfriend and is living alone. In her words, Dell’s infidelity was known to close family and friends and she didn’t reveal any of the sordid details “trying to protect Dell and family” from public exposure and scrutiny.

The pair wed in 1988 and have three adult children, boys Steph and Seth who are in the NBA and daughter Sydel.

Sonya & Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Docs  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Sonya & Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Docs

 3 hours ago
08.25.21

Issa Rae & HBO Shares When The Final Season of ‘Insecure’ Will Arrive

 6 hours ago
08.25.21

Spidey Finally Faces Off Against Doctor Octopus In Trailer To ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

 6 hours ago
08.25.21

Mayim Bialik To Guest Host “Jeopardy!” After New Host Mike Richards Steps Down

 8 hours ago
08.25.21

Tamela Mann Goes Behind The Blessing On Her New Album ‘Overcomer,’ Perseverance & More!

 9 hours ago
08.25.21

New Accuser Testifies R Kelly Gave Her An STD, Spanked Her And Made To Smear Feces On Her Face When She Was 17

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop

 1 day ago
08.24.21
14 items

The #MilkCrateChallenge Has The Internets Going Nuts [Videos]

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Here Is The Story Of The Night Aaliyah Died

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Dell & Sonya Curry To Divorce After 30+ Years Of Marriage

 2 days ago
08.23.21
Photos
Close