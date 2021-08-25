Celebrity News
Mayim Bialik To Guest Host “Jeopardy!” After New Host Mike Richards Steps Down

I don't think Alex Trebek would have wanted all of this.

Actress Mayim Bialik will temporarily guest host the quiz show Jeopardy! after the new permanent host, Mike Richards stepped down after terrible past comments towards women, Jewish people, and discrimination allegations surfaced. Bialik was also named a host for the show during special presentations and “Primetime Jeopardy!”

Social Media has pushed for “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton to get the job. Stars such as Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former contestant Ken Jennings were guest hosts. Trebek himself named CNN Correspondent Laura Coates and L.A. Kings hockey announcer Alex Faust as his choice for a possible replacement before his passing.

Either way, this is a bad look for the quiz show. However, I think that Bialik would be great in the big chair!

[caption id="attachment_963559" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] LeVar Burton is, without question, one of the most beloved media figures of all time and has proven that he has range given the variety of projects he's worked on. During the morning hours on Twitter, Burton's name is trending as fans wonder aloud why the long-running game show Jeopardy! hasn't given the hosting gig to the actor. One person kicked off discussing the possibility of Burton filling the big shoes left after longtime host Jeopardy! Alex Trebek passed away last November as a result of his bout with cancer.  Temple University professor Nyasha Junior asked, "Why is @levarburton still not the @Jeopardy host?" which garnered a number of responses. Others began to follow suit with their own hopefully takes regarding Burton getting the gig. Burton, who many remember from his days as the host and main star of Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation, posted a Change.org petition late Monday night so clearly, he's jazzed up for the job as much as his fans are. https://twitter.com/levarburton/status/1379270045478449164 "I will never get over the fact that LeVar Burton is an icon to three different generations for three very different reasons and Jeopardy has a chance to make it FOUR why on earth are they waiting," wrote Emily L. Hauser via a quote tweet retweet. Amazingly enough, it was Dr. Junior's tweet that piqued Burton's interest after he put dropped an eyeball emoji in a quote tweet retweet with her initial ask. And if some remember, a fan-launched petition went out last November asking that Burton take the hosting mantle of the still-popular game show. https://twitter.com/levarburton/status/1379234262910595072 In a moment of "why not me?" Burton seems to be betting on himself and considering the man has two million followers on Twitter alone, getting that petition filled up in his favor shouldn't be a hard fight. For those counting the numbers, the petition has well 130,000 signatures already. Check out the reactions below. -- Photo: Getty

 

