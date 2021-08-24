Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop

Can't say Yeezy isn't keeping people employed.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The saga for the release of Kanye West new DONDA album continues. In the latest publicity grab—it is what it is—for what’s become a traveling tour, Yeezy is recreating his childhood home for the listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Apparently, the “Power” rapper is building up a model of his old Chi-Town crib in the stadium, as seen below.

Recently, besides tofu beefing with Drake, Kanye West wiped all the photos from his Instagram feed except for one—an image of his aforementioned childhood home on the South Side of Chicago. Well, there are more pics now, though.

The first pair of DONDA listening sessions were held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. West seemingly took up residence in the arena, claiming he would be completing the album during his stay.

The Soldier Field listening session for DONDA is scheduled to go down Thursday, August 26. As for the album actually dropping the next day, good luck with that.

Kanye West Recreating Childhood Home For ‘DONDA’ Listening Tour Stop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Dell & Sonya Curry To Divorce After 30+ Years Of Marriage

 17 hours ago
08.23.21

Hol’ Up: Did Kanye West Drop & Delete Drake’s Address On Instagram?

 22 hours ago
08.23.21

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Give Us A High Dose Of Romance In The About Love Tiffany & Co Campaign

 23 hours ago
08.23.21

Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, Film Writer-Producer, Shot Dead In New York

 24 hours ago
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes The Argument For It

 1 day ago
08.23.21

Bow Wow Debuts A New Slicked Back Hairstyle; Twitter Reacts

 2 days ago
08.23.21

Tamela Mann Talks ‘OverComer,’ How She Met Tyler Perry, Weight Loss, Her Prayer for David + More!

 2 days ago
08.23.21

Josephine Baker Is Still Breaking Barriers Becoming First Black Woman To Enter The Panthéon

 2 days ago
08.23.21

Lance Gross And Morris Chestnut Trend On Social After Looking Fine As Ever In Latest IG Pic

 2 days ago
08.23.21
15 items

Roland Martin Dragged By The Ascot For Taking Swipe At Sha’Carri Richardson After Prefontaine Classic

 2 days ago
08.23.21
Photos
Close