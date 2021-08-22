Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lance Gross And Morris Chestnut Trend On Social After Looking Fine As Ever In Latest IG Pic

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lance Gross

Source: Arnold Shoots / Arnold Shoots

If Lance Gross and Morris Chestnut aren’t in your top five sexiest men of all-time list, then you’re living life wrong! The actors trended on social media today after a picture of the two of them went viral and suddenly, everybody’s celebrity crushes were revived.

Lance posted the picture of himself and Morris to his Instagram page and showed off their dapper style and sexy demeanor. Lance looked incredibly handsome wearing a navy blue tux that was tailored to perfection. He paired the look with a stark white dress shirt and matching navy blue bow tie.

Morris matched his fly and rocked an all-Fushia tux, Fushia colored dress shirt, and matching bow Fushia bow tie, looking equally as handsome in the monochromatic look. Together, the men posed for the picture as a promotion for their new FOX show, Our Kind of People.

“Our Kind of People is coming!” the 40-year-old actor captioned the pic. “Make sure you are ready! September 21st on FOX 💪🏿.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for the comments to start rolling in, with many people complimenting the duo on their stellar style. “Two clean brothers right there,” one fan commented, while another fan wrote, “two handsome black men❤.” And then there was this comment, which summed up what we were all thinking, “these 2 pieces of chocolate together…yep, I will be watching!😍” Amen, sis.

Earlier this week, Lance shared a teaser for the upcoming series on his Instagram page, getting fans excited for the new show to launch this fall. Along with Lance Gross and 52-year-old Morris Chestnut, Our Kind of People stars Yaya DaCosta, Alana Bright, and Rhyon Brown and is the story of the exploration of race and class in America. Check out the preview below.

Will you be watching?

Don’t miss… 

Morris Chestnut Sets The Record Straight Over Paternity Rumors: ‘Dante Chestnut Is Not My Son’

Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts

Lance Gross And Morris Chestnut Trend On Social After Looking Fine As Ever In Latest IG Pic  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes The Argument For It

 3 hours ago
08.23.21

Bow Wow Debuts A New Slicked Back Hairstyle; Twitter Reacts

 16 hours ago
08.23.21

Tamela Mann Talks ‘OverComer,’ How She Met Tyler Perry, Weight Loss, Her Prayer for David + More!

 16 hours ago
08.23.21

Josephine Baker Is Still Breaking Barriers Becoming First Black Woman To Enter The Panthéon

 18 hours ago
08.23.21

Lance Gross And Morris Chestnut Trend On Social After Looking Fine As Ever In Latest IG Pic

 19 hours ago
08.23.21
15 items

Roland Martin Dragged By The Ascot For Taking Swipe At Sha’Carri Richardson After Prefontaine Classic

 22 hours ago
08.23.21
11 items

Milk Crate Challenge: Meet The New Viral Challenge Which Should Be An Olympic Sport

 22 hours ago
08.23.21

Sha’Carri Richardson Loses 100m At Prefontaine Classic As Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah Blows Past Competition

 2 days ago
08.23.21

Gervonta Davis Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injury [Video]

 2 days ago
08.21.21

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sues To Have His Name Taken Off Sex Offender Registry

 2 days ago
08.21.21
Photos
Close