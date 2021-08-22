All About Your Money: Walmart hiring in Indy; Why you need a financial advisor

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

This edition of Open Lines is all about your money!

WALMART IS HIRING:

Walmart is hiring for well-paying jobs in the Indianapolis area. Walmart is hosting on Wednesday, August 25. You can find more information on Walmart jobs here: https://careers.walmart.com/

AKA’S VIRTUAL SHARK TANK:

The Alpha Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will host the 2nd Annual Youth Entrepreneur Shark Tank event. Students grades 8-12 will engage in 6 – 8 weeks of business workshops on how to start a business.

Interested students should register by September 7, 2021 at http://tinyurl.com/IEIAMOSharkTank21.

TRACKING YOUR MONEY:

Then Financial Advisor India Elliott explains how to count, save and keep your money. For more information send her an email at India.elliott@nm.com or call her at 317-640-9903.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle



