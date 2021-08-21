Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gervonta Davis Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injury [Video]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Gervonta Davis survives private jet crash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Shocking news, Boxer Gervonta Davis private jet crashed during take-off. The Baltimore native survives with a minor injury. Shortly after, Davis went on Instagram Live to give his fans an update on what happened. The professional boxer then shows the plane in the middle of the grass as he stood in shock at all that has transpired.

We are glad to see Gervonta Davis made it out of the plane safely. There has not been any confirmation if anyone else was on the plane with Davis and if they made it out with no injuries. More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Mayweather, Jake Paul Meetup Erupts In Chaos At Miami Press Event

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama

12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

Continue reading 12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

Gervonta Davis is a super featherweight world champion who held the WBA title in April 2018 and the IBF title in 2017.

HOMEPAGE

Gervonta Davis Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injury [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Latest

Gervonta Davis Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injury [Video]

 3 hours ago
08.21.21

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sues To Have His Name Taken Off Sex Offender Registry

 6 hours ago
08.21.21

Lamar Odom Says He Was Possibly Drugged The Night He Overdosed

 6 hours ago
08.21.21

Pray For Book: Devin Booker Vacays With Kendall Jenner In Italy

 6 hours ago
08.21.21

You Care: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Get Lunch Together in Malibu

 6 hours ago
08.21.21

Stephen A. Smith Speaks On Max Kellerman’s Pending Departure

 1 day ago
08.21.21

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Ignores Facts & Blames Spike In Texas COVID-19 Cases On Unvaccinated Black People

 1 day ago
08.21.21

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Out Just Days After Being Named the New Host!

 1 day ago
08.21.21
6 items

Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby #2 With Travis Scott!

 1 day ago
08.20.21
18 items

Buckets: Damian Lillard AKA Dame D.O.L.L.A. Drops ‘Different On Levels The Lord Allowed’ LP, Twitter Approves

 1 day ago
08.21.21
Photos
Close