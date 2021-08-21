Celebrity News
Lamar Odom Says He Was Possibly Drugged The Night He Overdosed

The Queens native says he was spared because he didn't indulge that night.

Lamar Odom says one of his worst nights is wasn’t completely his doing. He claims he was possibly drugged the night of his overdose.

As spotted on Buzzfeed News the former NBA power forward is now speaking openly about the evening where he almost lost his life. But to hear him tell it someone might have slipped him something that impaired him. In a recent interview with Addiction Talk he detailed that faithful day.

“I didn’t take anything that night,” he said during the Facebook live Q&A. “I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life.” He went on to theorize that God spared his life because he didn’t get high.

In a previous interview with The View he spoke more in-depth about the infamous brothel the Moonlite BunnyRanch where he overdosed. “I think Dennis Hof…I don’t know what he had against me, but I didn’t do drugs that night, to be honest with you,” he explained. “So I don’t know if he tried to poison me, or I don’t know. He tried to kill me.”

He also pinpointed exactly when it occurred his drug use was taking over his life. “I remember being out one day, and I was out with one lady, I was getting high, acting like really extreme over the top,” he said. “I’m putting anything in my mouth, sniffing anything. I was so out of control I guess the girl called Khloé. And the clan pulled up, like the A-Team, and out of love they took me right to the rehab”.

