Iowa Karen Sentenced To More Than 25 Years After Attempting To Kill A Black Child

It takes a particular type of depraved character to attack children. A white woman in Iowa was sentenced to more than 25 years in federal prison for hate crime charges against two children of color.
The Department of Justice announced Friday that Nicole Poole Franklin attempted to kill two children ages 12 and 14, who she perceived to be of Middle Eastern or African origin and Mexican. In December 2019, Franklin tried to run the children over with her vehicle as they walked home, presumably from school. She pled guilty to two counts of hate crime charges in April of this year.
The Associated Press reported Franklin’s motivation for attempting to take out the children. She claimed that a young Black boy was like ISIS and would “take her out.” The outlet reported Franklin just missed the child and his older brother.
Reiterating hateful rhetoric aimed at Latinos, Franklin reportedly tried to hit a 14-year-old Latina girl because of anti-immigrant sentiment like fear of them “taking over the country” or stealing people’s jobs. Many alleged hate crime cases are difficult to prove. But Franklin’s clear racial animus made the case easier than most.
“Children deserve to walk the streets of their neighborhood without fear of violence because of what they look like and where they come from and deserve to grow up in a world where they are not targeted simply because of who they are,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to protect the civil rights of all individuals and vigorously prosecute those who commit hate crimes in this country.”
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal for the Southern District of Iowa called Franklin’s actions a “hate-filled” attack devastating to the American Dream. “Her actions temporarily shattered but did not permanently defeat this dream because these two courageous victims, and their amazing families, continue to epitomize the hopes of what our society can be,” Westphal said. “Holding Poole Franklin accountable, not only for her intentional actions, but for the malicious beliefs behind them, is what our justice system should be, and a must to provide just punishment, afford adequate deterrence, and protect the public from further crimes by this defendant.”
The department also announced the sentencing of James Brown from Marion, Virginia. Brown burned a cross in the front yard of a Black family last June.
Brown told witnesses the cross was in retaliation for a protest organized by a member of the family targeted. At his hearing, he admitted attempting to threaten and intimidate the family.
Both incidents occurred near the end of the Trump administration, which oversaw a 28-year high in hate crimes. It’s reported that hate crime incidents increased by at least 20 percent during the Trump administration.
See Also:
California Cops Charged After Swastika Painted In Impounded Car, More Suspended Over Racist Messages
Cops Keep Getting Away With ‘Murder’ As Police Reform Legislation Languishes
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Victoria's Secret Karen
1 of 32
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
2. Mailbox Karen
2 of 32
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
3. Karen goes shopping at Ross
3 of 32
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
4. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition4 of 32
5. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 5 of 32
6. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
6 of 32
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
7. Courtside Karen
7 of 32
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
8. Arlo SoHo Karen
8 of 32
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
9. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
9 of 32
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
10. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
10 of 32
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
11. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument11 of 32
12. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
12 of 32
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
13. St. Louis 'Karen'13 of 32
14. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
14 of 32
15. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
15 of 32
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video16 of 32
17. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
17 of 32
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
18. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait18 of 32
19. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’19 of 32
20. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
20 of 32
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
21. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"21 of 32
22. Karen's husband
22 of 32
23. Karen's other husband23 of 32
24.24 of 32
25.
25 of 32
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 32
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
27.27 of 32
28.
28 of 32
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
29.29 of 32
30.
30 of 32
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
31.
31 of 32
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
32.
32 of 32
Iowa Karen Sentenced To More Than 25 Years After Attempting To Kill A Black Child was originally published on newsone.com