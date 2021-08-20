Celebrity News
Jay-Z To Celebrate 18th Anniversary Of 40/40 Club With Star Studded Party

Contact your Roc Nation plug now.

Jay-Z is about to bring the “Roc Boys” vibe back to New York City. Hova is planning a star-studded 18th anniversary celebration for the 40/40 Club.

As spotted on Complex billionaire Hov is giving his nightclub a birthday party. On Saturday, August 28 he will host an event to commemorate the 18 year run of his Manhattan location of the 40/40 Club. The invite, which was leaked online, is a matte black with gold lettering reads as: Jay-Z invites you to celebrate The 40/40 Club 18th year anniversary. Saturday, August 28 2021 at eight o’clock in the evening”.

Originally opened as a premium sports lounge in 2003, the spot quickly became one of the hottest destinations in New York City for nightlife experiences and partying. Carter, along with his partners Juan Perez and Desiree Perez, expanded the business by opening additional locations in Las Vegas and Atlantic City but those have since closed down.

Due to the pandemic the lounge also shut its’ doors down but recently opened with a focus to not only serve as a place where patrons can watch sporting events but also hire 100 people during this current economic crisis. “We’re thrilled to add a jolt to New York City’s restaurant and nightlife industry with the creation of these 100 new jobs,” 40/40 manager Candice Williams told Complex. “It has been a challenging stretch for bartenders and servers, but we’re looking forward to giving opportunities to some of the best and brightest talent.”

According to the press release some of the invited guests include Robert Kraft, Lil Uzi Vert, Bobby Shmurda, Rapsody, Remy Ma and Jay-Z himself.

 

