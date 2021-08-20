Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Wale Teams Up With Foot Locker and the WWE For New Collection In Time for SummerSlam

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
The Wale Collection x Kaz Collection for Foot Locker & Footaction

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

Wale has partnered with Foot Locker and Kazeem “Kaz” Famuyide for their second WWE collection this year,The Wale Collection x Kaz,” which dropped yesterday. The new release has a throwback vibe and pays homage to a few of the iconic athletes from the 80s who plied their trade in the sports entertainment business.

In April, Wale blessed pro wrestling fans with his annual Walemania release ahead of Wrestlemania 37, and it honored “the rich history of some of the greatest Black WWE Champions to grace the wrestling ring,” like Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, and Booker T. This time, we have five different grapplers from “The Reagan Era” featured across ten black sweatshirts and tees.

Share in the Saturday morning nostalgia and show off your WWE pride with gear from “The Wale Collection x Kaz,” The roster of wrestlers in this set includes:

  • Curt Hennig a.ka. “Mr. Perfect”
  • The Ultimate Warrior
  • Randy Savage a.k.a “The Macho Man”
  • The Junkyard Dog
  • Ted DiBiase a.k.a “The Million Dollar Man”

Sweatshirts retail for $75 each, and T-shirts sell for $35 a pop. Take a look at familiar names like Ettore “Big E” Ewen and Kurt Angle (“Oh, it’s true! It’s DAMN true!”) rock the clothing, and also have a more up-close look at the wares in the gallery below.

The Wale Collection x Kaz Collection for Foot Locker & Footaction

Foot Locker's WWE “The Wale Collection x Kaz” Collection [Detailed Photos]

10 photos Launch gallery

Foot Locker's WWE “The Wale Collection x Kaz” Collection [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Foot Locker’s WWE “The Wale Collection x Kaz” Collection [Detailed Photos]

Foot Locker's WWE “The Wale Collection x Kaz” Collection [Detailed Photos]

Wale Teams Up With Foot Locker and the WWE For New Collection In Time for SummerSlam  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest

Gervonta Davis Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injury [Video]

 2 hours ago
08.21.21

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sues To Have His Name Taken Off Sex Offender Registry

 5 hours ago
08.21.21

Lamar Odom Says He Was Possibly Drugged The Night He Overdosed

 6 hours ago
08.21.21

Pray For Book: Devin Booker Vacays With Kendall Jenner In Italy

 6 hours ago
08.21.21

You Care: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Get Lunch Together in Malibu

 6 hours ago
08.21.21

Stephen A. Smith Speaks On Max Kellerman’s Pending Departure

 1 day ago
08.21.21

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Ignores Facts & Blames Spike In Texas COVID-19 Cases On Unvaccinated Black People

 1 day ago
08.21.21

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Out Just Days After Being Named the New Host!

 1 day ago
08.21.21
6 items

Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby #2 With Travis Scott!

 1 day ago
08.20.21
18 items

Buckets: Damian Lillard AKA Dame D.O.L.L.A. Drops ‘Different On Levels The Lord Allowed’ LP, Twitter Approves

 1 day ago
08.21.21
Photos
Close