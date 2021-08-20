LeBron James Feels Revved Up After Not Being Counted Among The Best By NBA Execs

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James turns 37 this December, entering his 18th season in the NBA. With 4 NBA championships, 17 All-Star appearances, 13 All-NBA First Team nods, 4 MVP trophies, the 2004 Rookie of the Year award, and a multitude of other accolades to his name, James is regularly considered one of the game’s greatest players ever and often mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan.

However, if there’s one thing league executives and scouts can agree on, it’s that King James is king of the NBA no longer – at least, according to the latest offseason survey. In fact, per ESPN, he received zero votes. But upon hearing the news, James immediately told Twitter that he’s coming to take the throne back.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Kevin Durant tied for top honors in the survey, each receiving five votes apiece, and James came in third. (The total poll count was ten.)

Antetokounmpo is coming off a stellar performance in the 2021 playoffs, capped with an NBA chip and earning the title of Finals MVP. KD, who is already a 2x champ and 2x Finals MVP, just returned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics tour, which saw him eclipse Carmelo Anthony as Team USA’s highest scorer and leading America to its fourth gold medal.

In 2019, James got zero love from scouts and execs either, yet twice as many people were surveyed that time around. Kawhi Leonard was the top vote-getter (12), and Antetokounmpo (6) and James Harden (2) were the runner-ups. It should be noted that James responded the following season by leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship and earned Finals MVP honors that year.

Twitter is having fun with James’ reaction to the news, however. One person even called out the Space Jam superstar with his own remark, to whom James replied, “#SUPERWASHED.”

The Lakers’ addition of Russell “Mr. Triple-Double” Westbrook and questions about James’ decline may be all that “The Kid from Akron” needs to fuel him for the 2021-2022 season.

