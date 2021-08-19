Starz Drops The Highly Anticipated Drama Story Of ‘BMF’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Celebrity News
The Black Family Mafia not only ruled their hometown of Detroit but they also made their way to the dirty south while becoming a huge staple in Hip Hop before the Black Mafia Family whom was founded in 1989 in Detroit by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory were charged under the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute, conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Now on the dawning of an early release from jail, rapper/producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is putting ‘BMF’ up on Starz game with a ‘Power’ move.

Today STARZ has released the official trailer and key art today for the highly anticipated Detroit-based family drama “BMF” that is slated to premiere September 26th. BMF is produced by Lionsgate TV and 50’s G-Unit Film and Television.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘BMF’ on Starz below.

Close