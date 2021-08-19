Celebrity News
Diddy Helps Shyne Get U.S. Visa; Returns To America After Deportation

To conduct business in the name of Belize.

Shyne is no longer a Bad Boy and the United States has recognized the change. With the help of Diddy he has returned to America.

As spotted on Vibe Magazine the Brooklyn, Native is finally back on American soil. This week he returned to the states for the first time in 10 years. According to the feature Combs, along with several other notable figures, assisted him in securing a United States Visa. Previously he had been deported back to Belize after serving a 10 year stretch for his supposed role in the infamous Club New York shooting on December 27, 1999.

After returning to his motherland the man born Jamal Barrow turned his life around to better serve the people. On November 11 2020 he won the House of Representatives seat for Mesopotamia district. He is said to be in the country for diplomatic purposes. In a video of him landing at the airport he expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity to return. “Feels great,” he explained. “It feels great to be in America representing Belize.”

He went out to make it clear he is here for a specific purpose. “I’ve been reaching out to Corey Jacobs,” he revealed. “Reaching out to Diddy, and many different friendships that I have to be able to make connections with my counterparts here in the States. In the State House of Representatives, the State Senate, as well as the United States Congress so that I could further the cause of Belize.”

While in the United States he was presented with the Distinction of Honor Medal from the Georgia Senate. You can see the moment below.

Diddy Helps Shyne Get U.S. Visa; Returns To America After Deportation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

