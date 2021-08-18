Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk Sonic’s Album To Arrive In 2022

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had a hold on the community at large with “Leave The Door Open” in March 2021 and “Skate” in July. As loud as fans called for the duo to release the album, they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Silk Sonic revealed their album An Evening With Silk Sonic had been pushed back to January 2022.

“I don’t want [the album] to be binge-watched,” Bruno Mars told the outlet. “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more grease.”

For Bruno and .Paak to unite from their respective worlds, it’s unclear if it happens in a non-pandemic world. The Oxnard creative alluded to as much in the Rolling Stone interview.

“I’m not sure we would have done it if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” .Paak said. “It was so tragic for so many people, but Bruno would have probably been on the road, me too — but we had to be here.”

RELATED: Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: 7 of Anderson .Paak’s Must-Watch Live Performances To Celebrate The Artist’s Birthday

RELATED: Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes A Houston Woman Out Of $100K For Tour Expenses

Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk Sonic’s Album To Arrive In 2022  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Naomi Osaka’s Latest Levi’s Collaboration Is Inspired By Her Heritage

 7 hours ago
08.19.21

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later

 14 hours ago
08.19.21

A Contest For Hip-Hop Tracks By Prisoners Launches With Lecrae As A Judge

 16 hours ago
08.19.21

Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk Sonic’s Album To Arrive In 2022

 16 hours ago
08.19.21

‘Lean Not On Your Own Understanding’: Twitter Rips Laila Ali’s Loud And Wrong Anti-Vax Post On COVID-19

 17 hours ago
08.19.21

Gabrielle Union-Wade Flaunts Her Bangin’ 48-Year-Old Body On Her Family Vacation

 19 hours ago
08.19.21
10 items

Long Live The King: Fans Celebrate The Late Chadwick Boseman As The Black Panther On ‘What If…?’ #TChalla

 22 hours ago
08.19.21

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt And Mental Health

 1 day ago
08.18.21
4 items

Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized

 2 days ago
08.18.21

Jim Jones And DJ Khaled Reveal They Had Covid-19 [Video]

 2 days ago
08.18.21
Photos
Close